Arcus Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: IWR, PEG, ECPG, BAX, TRV, SAFM, AMT, XLK, EQC, TSLA, PEP, NGG, UPS, AOA, XLE, CRM, CVX, TGT, UDR, IXC, TLRY, TLRY,
- Added Positions: IWM, SPY, DFH, DVY, EFA, EEM, INFL, MSFT, MMC, UNH, V, DHR, YUM, TMO, AEE, HUM, BAM, AMZN, BRK.B, JNJ, ACN, MA, MKL, SO, XLF, CMCSA, XOM, HD, JPM, DIS, GIS, RTX, DE, CAT, RF, TFC, MCD, IJR, BAC, PNC,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, USMV, GLD, CELH, GSBD, BSL, FB, GOOGL, ACWV, EFAV, AAPL, WDAY, GOOG, WMT, QQQ, GSKY, VEA, UGI, MMP,
- Sold Out: WWE, AEP, FISV, EXPE, NUGT, SCHF, QRTEA, IBIO,
- Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH) - 2,987,027 shares, 19.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.58%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 638,713 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 75,047 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 79,202 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.46%
- iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 149,893 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,709 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36. The stock is now traded at around $65.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Encore Capital Group Inc (ECPG)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Encore Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.89 and $62.11, with an estimated average price of $56.51. The stock is now traded at around $64.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,356 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $184.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.48 and $162.37, with an estimated average price of $156.33. The stock is now traded at around $164.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $240.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.46%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $190.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 79,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 469.48%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 21,555 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 74.64%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $121.540700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 67,371 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 489.98%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 44,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.74%. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 84,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 82.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.18 and $31.77, with an estimated average price of $30.73. The stock is now traded at around $29.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 51,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $47.54 and $61.82, with an estimated average price of $54.27.Sold Out: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The sale prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $42.56 and $59.36, with an estimated average price of $50.03.Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Arcus Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6.
