Kendall Capital Management Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, Sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Magna International Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index, iShares Russell 2500 ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Qorvo Inc, sells Cadence Bank, Cadence Bank, Magna International Inc, AT&T Inc, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kendall Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Kendall Capital Management owns 164 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 219,382 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.75% VSE Corp (VSEC) - 140,239 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% CDW Corp (CDW) - 27,025 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF) - 187,016 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.20% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 22,702 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $57.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 17,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62. The stock is now traded at around $127.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Medifast Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $230.36, with an estimated average price of $207.07. The stock is now traded at around $189.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81. The stock is now traded at around $36.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.82 and $26.67, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 16,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management initiated holding in Winnebago Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.26 and $78.55, with an estimated average price of $71.89. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,655 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.75%. The purchase prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 219,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index by 34.20%. The purchase prices were between $27.76 and $28.31, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $27.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 187,016 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 77.36%. The purchase prices were between $134.03 and $156.11, with an estimated average price of $144.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 17,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 43.79%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 127,725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 81.72%. The purchase prices were between $58.64 and $64.77, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.339900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management added to a holding in Victory Capital Holdings Inc by 34.38%. The purchase prices were between $33 and $42.37, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $31.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 49,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

Kendall Capital Management sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.