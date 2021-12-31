Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Velanne Asset Management Ltd Buys , Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vistra Corp, Grifols SA

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company Velanne Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys , sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Vistra Corp, Grifols SA, The Walt Disney Co, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Velanne Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Velanne Asset Management Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Velanne Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/velanne+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Velanne Asset Management Ltd
  1. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  2. (^BFX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Fox Corp (FOXA) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. Burford Capital Ltd (BUR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: (^BFX)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $4100.05 and $4402.32, with an estimated average price of $4227.96. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.02 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.14.

Sold Out: Grifols SA (GRFS)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Grifols SA. The sale prices were between $10.21 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $12.2.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161.

Sold Out: BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.85 and $30.77, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

Sold Out: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Velanne Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alleghany Corp. The sale prices were between $630.6 and $703.62, with an estimated average price of $667.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Velanne Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Velanne Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Velanne Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Velanne Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Velanne Asset Management Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus