AltraVue Capital, LLC Buys StoneX Group Inc, ePlus Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys StoneX Group Inc, ePlus Inc, Dollar General Corp, Palantir Technologies Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AltraVue Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, AltraVue Capital, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $756 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) - 2,253,096 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.57% StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 911,096 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.88% Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD) - 1,831,043 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.39% ePlus Inc (PLUS) - 818,340 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.07% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 65,960 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.71%

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in StoneX Group Inc by 22.88%. The purchase prices were between $56.18 and $72.01, with an estimated average price of $66.31. The stock is now traded at around $63.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 911,096 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in ePlus Inc by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $49.55 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $55.24. The stock is now traded at around $42.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 818,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 37.50%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $202.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 112,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,172,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 65,960 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AltraVue Capital, LLC added to a holding in BGC Partners Inc by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $4.43 and $5.62, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 5,705,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

AltraVue Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $87.35 and $87.79, with an estimated average price of $87.56.