ARGI Investment Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Invesco Solar ETF, ARK Next Genera

New Purchases: EMGF, QCLN, LEG, ARCB, ADUS, SMP, MTH, HWKN, MYE, REZ, SMH, COMT, JNK, KRE, LIT, DGRW, BSV, BSCN, AMD, RIVN, VYMI, AVGO, TREX, O, LIN, PKI, MMC, GSK, FCX, FDX, EL, DTE, COP, CL, BXMT,

EMGF, QCLN, LEG, ARCB, ADUS, SMP, MTH, HWKN, MYE, REZ, SMH, COMT, JNK, KRE, LIT, DGRW, BSV, BSCN, AMD, RIVN, VYMI, AVGO, TREX, O, LIN, PKI, MMC, GSK, FCX, FDX, EL, DTE, COP, CL, BXMT, Added Positions: RODM, SPAB, SPTS, IEF, IEI, SKOR, SOXX, XSD, HYLB, ETR, WBA, PCY, SWAN, VEA, CPB, FE, PG, DOW, SPEM, ANGL, STIP, VOO, MSFT, ISWN, BF.B, MED, ISCF, VBR, VSS, CAH, NWL, UFPI, ZUMZ, LGIH, ADP, LUMN, IBM, IP, HZO, MLI, PNW, VZ, WU, MYRG, LYB, ABBV, KHC, IAGG, JPEM, VXF, AEP, AAPL, DUK, EIX, ENB, PLUS, BEN, GILD, GOOGL, JPM, K, NI, OMC, PNC, PBCT, PRFT, PFE, PFG, PRU, SO, ANTM, BF.A, FB, AGG, GLDM, SPDW, VT, XLE, MMM, PLD, ACN, ADBE, AB, MO, AMZN, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, BAC, BDX, BKH, BLK, BMY, BG, CSX, CVS, CAT, CNP, SCHW, CI, CSCO, KO, CAG, INGR, COST, DHR, DE, D, LLY, EPD, EXC, XOM, NEE, FITB, FLO, F, HD, HRL, HUM, HBAN, TT, INTC, ICE, IPG, SJM, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MDU, MAR, MCD, MCK, MRK, MS, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, NUS, OGE, ORCL, OMI, PPL, PEP, BKNG, QCOM, DGX, SJI, SWX, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TXN, TMO, TSN, UGI, USB, UNP, RTX, UHS, UNM, WPC, WMT, DIS, WFC, XRX, DNP, MA, HBI, TMUS, V, PM, DG, CHTR, SHOP, PYPL, HPE, VST, CTVA, AOA, ARKK, BNDX, BSCM, DVY, EMB, ESGD, ESGU, FDMO, HYD, IDV, INTF, IRBO, ITM, MUB, ONEQ, PDBC, PFF, SIZE, SPXL, SPY, TIP, VB, VDC, VOT, VPU, VTV, XLF,

RODM, SPAB, SPTS, IEF, IEI, SKOR, SOXX, XSD, HYLB, ETR, WBA, PCY, SWAN, VEA, CPB, FE, PG, DOW, SPEM, ANGL, STIP, VOO, MSFT, ISWN, BF.B, MED, ISCF, VBR, VSS, CAH, NWL, UFPI, ZUMZ, LGIH, ADP, LUMN, IBM, IP, HZO, MLI, PNW, VZ, WU, MYRG, LYB, ABBV, KHC, IAGG, JPEM, VXF, AEP, AAPL, DUK, EIX, ENB, PLUS, BEN, GILD, GOOGL, JPM, K, NI, OMC, PNC, PBCT, PRFT, PFE, PFG, PRU, SO, ANTM, BF.A, FB, AGG, GLDM, SPDW, VT, XLE, MMM, PLD, ACN, ADBE, AB, MO, AMZN, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, BAC, BDX, BKH, BLK, BMY, BG, CSX, CVS, CAT, CNP, SCHW, CI, CSCO, KO, CAG, INGR, COST, DHR, DE, D, LLY, EPD, EXC, XOM, NEE, FITB, FLO, F, HD, HRL, HUM, HBAN, TT, INTC, ICE, IPG, SJM, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LMT, LOW, MDU, MAR, MCD, MCK, MRK, MS, NVDA, NFLX, NKE, NUS, OGE, ORCL, OMI, PPL, PEP, BKNG, QCOM, DGX, SJI, SWX, SBUX, TJX, TGT, TXN, TMO, TSN, UGI, USB, UNP, RTX, UHS, UNM, WPC, WMT, DIS, WFC, XRX, DNP, MA, HBI, TMUS, V, PM, DG, CHTR, SHOP, PYPL, HPE, VST, CTVA, AOA, ARKK, BNDX, BSCM, DVY, EMB, ESGD, ESGU, FDMO, HYD, IDV, INTF, IRBO, ITM, MUB, ONEQ, PDBC, PFF, SIZE, SPXL, SPY, TIP, VB, VDC, VOT, VPU, VTV, XLF, Reduced Positions: EEMV, QUAL, CMA, CFG, EVRG, KEY, USMV, GIS, JPME, USVM, MTUM, LQD, IJH, VLUE, VGT, IVV, IJR, SHY, ITOT, XLK, RSP, VNQ, IEMG, IJS, IUSV, JPIN, SMLF, FTEC, PRFZ, YUM, SPLG, IYW, NVAX, MDT, SPGI, HPQ, GS, QQQ, GE, ETN, RWJ, DLTR, SNGX, IYR, SPLV, SPMD, SPTM, CRK, CMCSA, VCIT, C, VHT, VIG, BA, ADM, VO, IVZ, GLD, GOOG, MPC, ENR, AOR, DGRO, DLS, EEM, TSLA, EFA, FALN, FQAL, ABT, PSX, GRX, IGV, IJJ, IJK, VLO, UPS, IJT, TMP, STX, CRM, IVW, IWM,

EEMV, QUAL, CMA, CFG, EVRG, KEY, USMV, GIS, JPME, USVM, MTUM, LQD, IJH, VLUE, VGT, IVV, IJR, SHY, ITOT, XLK, RSP, VNQ, IEMG, IJS, IUSV, JPIN, SMLF, FTEC, PRFZ, YUM, SPLG, IYW, NVAX, MDT, SPGI, HPQ, GS, QQQ, GE, ETN, RWJ, DLTR, SNGX, IYR, SPLV, SPMD, SPTM, CRK, CMCSA, VCIT, C, VHT, VIG, BA, ADM, VO, IVZ, GLD, GOOG, MPC, ENR, AOR, DGRO, DLS, EEM, TSLA, EFA, FALN, FQAL, ABT, PSX, GRX, IGV, IJJ, IJK, VLO, UPS, IJT, TMP, STX, CRM, IVW, IWM, Sold Out: TAN, ARKW, PBW, PEG, SPSC, FORM, FLGT, ATNI, PSJ, NX, MGPI, BSCL, VOOG, IHI, CARR, HEI, IWS, HRC, KD, SLVM, MRNA, ROKU, BABA, TAP, IRBT, OSUR, BTG, VTRS,

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF, SPDR Semiconductors ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Invesco Solar ETF, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, Comerica Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARGI Investment Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ARGI Investment Services, LLC owns 418 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARGI Investment Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/argi+investment+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 6,695,631 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.94% Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) - 6,124,701 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.21% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 1,241,533 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 941,503 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 1,245,958 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.61%

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.94 and $52.23, with an estimated average price of $50.72. The stock is now traded at around $49.327800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,781,671 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 105,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The purchase prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 85,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $121.82, with an estimated average price of $102.32. The stock is now traded at around $83.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Standard Motor Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $54.56, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $45.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Meritage Homes Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.96 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $97.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,923 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.21%. The purchase prices were between $28.5 and $30.33, with an estimated average price of $29.7. The stock is now traded at around $28.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 6,124,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF by 331.41%. The purchase prices were between $193.63 and $248.75, with an estimated average price of $227.9. The stock is now traded at around $187.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 37,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 373.29%. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $445.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $39.95, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 433,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 221.98%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $112.65, with an estimated average price of $105.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 57,167 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 278.44%. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 117,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Solar ETF. The sale prices were between $73.76 and $100.53, with an estimated average price of $87.74.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPS Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $132.75 and $173.12, with an estimated average price of $149.45.

ARGI Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16.