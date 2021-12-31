Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Procore Technologies Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Sells Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: PCOR, COIN, BKI, ECL, TFX, TECH, MCO, MKL, CABO, VRSK, WCN, CSGP, HEI.A, IWD, TDG, GWRE, FDVV, NOW, PANW, BFAM, PRO, MASI, AR, VEEV, W, WSC, TEAM, SITE, COUP, RIVN, OKTA, CRWD, BIGZ, TYL, IDXX, SPGI, EL, POOL, DXCM, TSCO, KMX, UGI, ALGN, GOVT, BKCC, LIDR, AGCO, SPSM, SPMB, LCID, SPAB, MDYG, GXO, TECB, BITO, BIV, IGIB, KOMP, JPST, COMT, IYE, EFG, EFV, ESGV, IXG, FALN, IWO, VLUE, VMW, ATVI, BSX, CP, CNC, FIS, STZ, SMG, XPO, TRMB, VRTX, WYNN, CMG, WNS, OPEN, ULTA, EXPR, FLT, FBHS, NCLH, ANET, WK, Z, SNAP, CRTX, CHWY, ROOT, SKLZ,

PCOR, COIN, BKI, ECL, TFX, TECH, MCO, MKL, CABO, VRSK, WCN, CSGP, HEI.A, IWD, TDG, GWRE, FDVV, NOW, PANW, BFAM, PRO, MASI, AR, VEEV, W, WSC, TEAM, SITE, COUP, RIVN, OKTA, CRWD, BIGZ, TYL, IDXX, SPGI, EL, POOL, DXCM, TSCO, KMX, UGI, ALGN, GOVT, BKCC, LIDR, AGCO, SPSM, SPMB, LCID, SPAB, MDYG, GXO, TECB, BITO, BIV, IGIB, KOMP, JPST, COMT, IYE, EFG, EFV, ESGV, IXG, FALN, IWO, VLUE, VMW, ATVI, BSX, CP, CNC, FIS, STZ, SMG, XPO, TRMB, VRTX, WYNN, CMG, WNS, OPEN, ULTA, EXPR, FLT, FBHS, NCLH, ANET, WK, Z, SNAP, CRTX, CHWY, ROOT, SKLZ, Added Positions: FVD, IVV, DGRO, FPX, VB, GSLC, SPDW, VO, DON, RDVY, LQD, GIGB, MBB, VGIT, FPXI, IGSB, VGSH, PSK, HYLB, REET, ICF, AMZN, NVDA, AAPL, EEM, GOOGL, EFA, VNQ, RH, SBAC, IEMG, V, IUSB, BKNG, CRM, IWF, WMT, IWS, GINN, NFLX, QQQ, ACN, ISRG, SCHF, SPY, AVGO, FB, VCSH, VFH, TWLO, DHR, MS, ICE, LLY, IAU, MTUM, PLX, PENN, WFC, FOLD, LULU, FDN, EWU, ESGE, SRPT, WKHS, BROS, VLDR, TDOC, VNOM, ZEN, GOOG,

FVD, IVV, DGRO, FPX, VB, GSLC, SPDW, VO, DON, RDVY, LQD, GIGB, MBB, VGIT, FPXI, IGSB, VGSH, PSK, HYLB, REET, ICF, AMZN, NVDA, AAPL, EEM, GOOGL, EFA, VNQ, RH, SBAC, IEMG, V, IUSB, BKNG, CRM, IWF, WMT, IWS, GINN, NFLX, QQQ, ACN, ISRG, SCHF, SPY, AVGO, FB, VCSH, VFH, TWLO, DHR, MS, ICE, LLY, IAU, MTUM, PLX, PENN, WFC, FOLD, LULU, FDN, EWU, ESGE, SRPT, WKHS, BROS, VLDR, TDOC, VNOM, ZEN, GOOG, Reduced Positions: VNLA, IJR, XLY, SCHG, XLV, XLI, AVA, SCHE, SCHM, IWP, XLP, SCHV, LMBS, HYLS, VBK, XLU, SLYV, TXN, VTWG, MMM, KO, DUK, PRFZ, MDY, NEE, AMGN, HD, FYC, FNX, ESGU, INTC, JNJ, VGLT, MCD, XEL, UNH, MDT, VOO, SPLG, SCHX, VCIT, VXUS, SCHH, GEM, AMC, T, BANR, CVX, C, EMR, XOM, GE, TEVA, PSX, SCHC, SPCE, NIO, SLVM, BND, IHDG, IUSV, ROUS, SCHA,

VNLA, IJR, XLY, SCHG, XLV, XLI, AVA, SCHE, SCHM, IWP, XLP, SCHV, LMBS, HYLS, VBK, XLU, SLYV, TXN, VTWG, MMM, KO, DUK, PRFZ, MDY, NEE, AMGN, HD, FYC, FNX, ESGU, INTC, JNJ, VGLT, MCD, XEL, UNH, MDT, VOO, SPLG, SCHX, VCIT, VXUS, SCHH, GEM, AMC, T, BANR, CVX, C, EMR, XOM, GE, TEVA, PSX, SCHC, SPCE, NIO, SLVM, BND, IHDG, IUSV, ROUS, SCHA, Sold Out: FLGE, DLN, XLRE, QQQJ, FENY, ANEW, MAIN, XLB, PM, TFC, SPXZ, THCX, GD, MET, BETZ, PG, TD, VMBS, VBR, VNQI, VOE, SPIB, SCHZ, SCHP, ROBT, RNRG, FNDE, PXH, PBW, IRBO, HAUZ, FNDX, FNDF, FNDC, FNDA, EBND, DBC, BITF, CMRE, NOK, COP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Procore Technologies Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 493 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ten+capital+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX) - 250,524 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 306,892 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 677,693 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 385,460 shares, 8.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.24% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 281,105 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $176.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $182.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 282 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Waste Connections Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $138.29, with an estimated average price of $133.09. The stock is now traded at around $121.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 16,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 31.73%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 21,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.67%. The purchase prices were between $34.8 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $34.139000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 98,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $224.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,719 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $130.49 and $134.38, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $127.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 20,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 24.16%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $105.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,592 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Credit Suisse AG Nassau Branch ZC SP ETN REDEEM 13. The sale prices were between $684.01 and $882.88, with an estimated average price of $811.58.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The). The sale prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $41.35 and $46.61, with an estimated average price of $44.04.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF. The sale prices were between $43.69 and $47.46, with an estimated average price of $45.68.

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF. The sale prices were between $14.49 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $15.41.