LVZ, Inc. Buys Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, Fidelity Value Factor ETF, First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond E

FQAL, IWC, JEPI, BYD, RDVY, JNJ, SPGI, NSC, WU, Added Positions: HYG, IVE, FIXD, IEFA, FBND, AGG, BIBL, SLQD, FLOT, STIP, FLTB, ISMD, FNX, FTSL, FTA, FYX, IBD, FTC, ITOT, FEX, FDT, SPY, TPHD, TPIF, TPLC, FPE, FMB, HYLS, EMQQ, FCX, PBCT, PFE, MPC, RYF, GD, IGE, C, CSCO, CTRA, HAS, AMAT, IVZ, AMGN, SUSA, AMT, AMZN, ATVI, HWC, BJ, JPM, PG, GIC, GIC, TEX, WMT, V, TSLA, SPLK, ICLR, DOC, ETSY, SQ,

HYG, IVE, FIXD, IEFA, FBND, AGG, BIBL, SLQD, FLOT, STIP, FLTB, ISMD, FNX, FTSL, FTA, FYX, IBD, FTC, ITOT, FEX, FDT, SPY, TPHD, TPIF, TPLC, FPE, FMB, HYLS, EMQQ, FCX, PBCT, PFE, MPC, RYF, GD, IGE, C, CSCO, CTRA, HAS, AMAT, IVZ, AMGN, SUSA, AMT, AMZN, ATVI, HWC, BJ, JPM, PG, GIC, GIC, TEX, WMT, V, TSLA, SPLK, ICLR, DOC, ETSY, SQ, Reduced Positions: IJR, IJH, IVV, FDVV, FSMB, MLPA, CSB, NEAR, XOM, SO, TTD, PCEF, VTI,

IJR, IJH, IVV, FDVV, FSMB, MLPA, CSB, NEAR, XOM, SO, TTD, PCEF, VTI, Sold Out: FM, FVAL, FEMB, OSK, CVI, BODY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Boyd Gaming Corp, sells iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, Fidelity Value Factor ETF, First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond E, Oshkosh Corp, CVR Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LVZ, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, LVZ, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $747 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 498,297 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 604,819 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 651,372 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 816,168 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 1,136,243 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%

LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.879500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 74,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.03 and $156.11, with an estimated average price of $144.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 25,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $398.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVZ, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 252.86%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 62,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVZ, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The sale prices were between $33.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $34.83.

LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3.

LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond E. The sale prices were between $30.5 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.35.

LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45.

LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in CVR Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $15.06 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.69.

LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in The Beachbody Co Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $3.79.