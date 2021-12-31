LVZ, Inc. Buys Fidelity Quality Factor ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Micro-Cap ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF, Fidelity Value Factor ETF, First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond E

- New Purchases: FQAL, IWC, JEPI, BYD, RDVY, JNJ, SPGI, NSC, WU,
- Added Positions: HYG, IVE, FIXD, IEFA, FBND, AGG, BIBL, SLQD, FLOT, STIP, FLTB, ISMD, FNX, FTSL, FTA, FYX, IBD, FTC, ITOT, FEX, FDT, SPY, TPHD, TPIF, TPLC, FPE, FMB, HYLS, EMQQ, FCX, PBCT, PFE, MPC, RYF, GD, IGE, C, CSCO, CTRA, HAS, AMAT, IVZ, AMGN, SUSA, AMT, AMZN, ATVI, HWC, BJ, JPM, PG, GIC, GIC, TEX, WMT, V, TSLA, SPLK, ICLR, DOC, ETSY, SQ,
- Reduced Positions: IJR, IJH, IVV, FDVV, FSMB, MLPA, CSB, NEAR, XOM, SO, TTD, PCEF, VTI,
- Sold Out: FM, FVAL, FEMB, OSK, CVI, BODY,
For the details of LVZ, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lvz%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LVZ, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 498,297 shares, 18.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 604,819 shares, 12.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 651,372 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 816,168 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.73%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 1,136,243 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.70%
LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.879500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 74,211 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC)
LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Micro-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.03 and $156.11, with an estimated average price of $144.61. The stock is now traded at around $119.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 25,854 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)
LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in Boyd Gaming Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $67.46, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)
LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
LVZ, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $398.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
LVZ, Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 252.86%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 62,611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
LVZ, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM)
LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF. The sale prices were between $33.69 and $36.13, with an estimated average price of $34.83.Sold Out: Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL)
LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity Value Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $47.66 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $50.3.Sold Out: First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond E (FEMB)
LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond E. The sale prices were between $30.5 and $32.16, with an estimated average price of $31.35.Sold Out: Oshkosh Corp (OSK)
LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in Oshkosh Corp. The sale prices were between $97.92 and $116.2, with an estimated average price of $109.45.Sold Out: CVR Energy Inc (CVI)
LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in CVR Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $15.06 and $22, with an estimated average price of $17.69.Sold Out: The Beachbody Co Inc (BODY)
LVZ, Inc. sold out a holding in The Beachbody Co Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $5.51, with an estimated average price of $3.79.
