Sl Advisors, Llc Buys Energy Transfer LP, NextDecade Corp, NuStar Energy LP, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Restaurant Brands International Inc

Investment company Sl Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Energy Transfer LP, NextDecade Corp, NuStar Energy LP, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Restaurant Brands International Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sl Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sl Advisors, Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $41 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 480,612 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.72%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 8,062 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.39%
  3. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 8,519 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  4. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 78,759 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
  5. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 19,624 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.96%. The holding were 480,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NextDecade Corp (NEXT)

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NextDecade Corp by 213.17%. The purchase prices were between $2.62 and $4.09, with an estimated average price of $3.35. The stock is now traded at around $2.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 214,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: NuStar Energy LP (NS)

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in NuStar Energy LP by 20.58%. The purchase prices were between $13.8 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 40,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Sl Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72.

Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Sl Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25.



