Dearborn Partners Llc Buys Atmos Energy Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Dover Corp, Sells Realty Income Corp, Nasdaq Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atmos Energy Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Dover Corp, Dow Inc, Eversource Energy, sells Realty Income Corp, Nasdaq Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Linde PLC, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dearborn Partners Llc. As of 2021Q4, Dearborn Partners Llc owns 268 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 771,593 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.53% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 356,310 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 904,138 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 174,846 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 271,961 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $104.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 374,881 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.99 and $181.6, with an estimated average price of $170.05. The stock is now traded at around $162.646000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $79.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.030100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 169.39%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 42.33%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $194.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 60.91%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $89.437800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $390.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,969 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 64.83%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $298.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,617 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc added to a holding in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.88%. The purchase prices were between $30.56 and $36.4, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Dearborn Partners Llc sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $66.13, with an estimated average price of $57.59.