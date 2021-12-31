Stableford Capital Ii Llc Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, MPLX LP, Wells Fargo

New Purchases: HYG, VCLT, FIS, ATVI, EMB, EMLC, HAL, EOG, DHR, PXD, CHX, MDT, VRP, VHT, PECO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Short QQQ, sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, MPLX LP, Wells Fargo, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Shell PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stableford Capital Ii Llc. As of 2021Q4, Stableford Capital Ii Llc owns 122 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 488,200 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.36% ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) - 1,240,848 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.17% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 74,510 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.50% Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 365,898 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.56% iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 75,128 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.46%

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 48,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.16 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $105.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 38,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $113.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.406600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 42,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.36%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 488,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 1291.88%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 154,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in ProShares Short QQQ by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,240,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 365,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.46%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $221.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 26,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 145.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.