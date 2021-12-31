Stableford Capital Ii Llc Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, MPLX LP, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: HYG, VCLT, FIS, ATVI, EMB, EMLC, HAL, EOG, DHR, PXD, CHX, MDT, VRP, VHT, PECO,
- Added Positions: SRLN, PFF, PSQ, PFFD, V, IEI, BUD, CCI, VZ, WMT, T, TMUS, IEF, FUTY, ABT, MRK, MA, FB, AMZN, IAU, GOOGL, SLB, MSFT, AAPL, MS, TMO, HUM, LLY, STZ, NFLX, BA, HON, CMCSA, RTX, ARCC, ANTM, JNJ, JPM, DUK, BRK.B, D, UNH, OUT, XLU, APD, NKE, SO, USB, UPS, MCD, KO, AXP, BAC, MTB, ETV, ECL, CVX, RBLX, PEP, KRC, AVB, PG, XOM, NEE, ESS, LIN, DEO, VPU, COP, WMB, UNP, SBUX, SHW, FCX, EXC, XLK, HD, LUMN, GBDC,
- Reduced Positions: BKLN, WFC, BP, CAH, ROIC, COF, DIS, NVDA, TSLA, IVV, SCHH, IWD, PFE, IWB,
- Sold Out: MPLX, MMP, RDS.A, ZBH, EPD, FISV, CNC, GDDY, KMI, IWF, VCSH, EXAS, C, GDX,
These are the top 5 holdings of STABLEFORD CAPITAL II LLC
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 488,200 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.36%
- ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ) - 1,240,848 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.17%
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 74,510 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.50%
- Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 365,898 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.56%
- iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 75,128 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.46%
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 48,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.16 and $108.48, with an estimated average price of $105.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 38,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $113.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 11,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 12,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 16,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.406600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 42,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.36%. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 488,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 1291.88%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 154,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in ProShares Short QQQ by 24.17%. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $12.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,240,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 21.56%. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $25.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 365,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.46%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $221.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 26,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc added to a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 145.42%. The purchase prices were between $54.21 and $62.53, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $62.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 38,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: MPLX LP (MPLX)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $28.09 and $31.96, with an estimated average price of $29.99.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.Sold Out: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.Sold Out: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
Stableford Capital Ii Llc sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.
