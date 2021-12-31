Essex LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Vale SA, DocuSign Inc, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Biogen Inc, FIRST TR EXCHANGE

New Purchases: VALE, MRVL, CCI, NVS, VUG, AMT, DGRO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Vale SA, DocuSign Inc, Pfizer Inc, Asana Inc, sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Biogen Inc, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Charles Schwab Corp, Alcoa Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex LLC. As of 2021Q4, Essex LLC owns 172 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 840,157 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77% Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) - 457,489 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22% First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI) - 781,390 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.85% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 420,677 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.33% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 306,970 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%

Essex LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The stock is now traded at around $15.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 184,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $64.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The stock is now traded at around $85.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $175.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $276.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $52.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 840,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 46.75%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.365500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 54,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 79.25%. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The stock is now traded at around $47.460400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Essex LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Essex LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Essex LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.59.