Essex LLC Buys SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Vale SA, DocuSign Inc, Sells First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Biogen Inc, FIRST TR EXCHANGE

- New Purchases: VALE, MRVL, CCI, NVS, VUG, AMT, DGRO,
- Added Positions: SJNK, FPEI, MLPX, PGHY, DOCU, PFE, ANGL, SCHF, ASAN, PYPL, SCHA, SCHX, XBI, BMY, SCHM, JPM, MRK, MSFT, FNDE, DTEC, TMDI, FINX, PEP, XLC, XLV, JNJ, HON, XLI, DE, XLP, XLB, MMC, XLE, XLF, XLK, XLY, CTVA, QCLN, XLU, SCHG, SCHV, IBB, SHOP, AMD, MA, COST, NKE, XOM, INTC, ADBE, LIT, BAC, CVS, ILMN, MCD, VTRS, VTI, CRM, V, TSLA, ATVI,
- Reduced Positions: IVOL, LMBS, HYLS, FEI, SCHW, FTSM, SHYL, SHYG, VRSN, FPE, VCSH, JPST, VZ, IYW, SAVA, BXP, CHRW, ED, K, APD, GS, GSY, SO, FB, GE, EXC, WM, IYF, IYH, IDU, PGF, IYJ, T, VWO, NVO, MMM, COP, GD, GOOGL, ANVS, LIN, TMO, KMI, UPS, WY, IJT, IYZ, TT, HEI, PFXF, PM, PSK, IR, CMCSA, DOW,
- Sold Out: BIIB, AA, IYE,
- SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) - 840,157 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77%
- Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) - 457,489 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.22%
- First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and (FPEI) - 781,390 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.85%
- Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 420,677 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.33%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 306,970 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.00%
Essex LLC initiated holding in Vale SA. The purchase prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 184,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex LLC initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex LLC initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 695 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 840,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex LLC added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 46.75%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.58%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 54,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex LLC added to a holding in Asana Inc by 79.25%. The purchase prices were between $64.2 and $142.68, with an estimated average price of $105.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Essex LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Alcoa Corp (AA)
Essex LLC sold out a holding in Alcoa Corp. The sale prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Essex LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $30.59.
