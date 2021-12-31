Davidson Trust Co Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Deere, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, , Idacorp Inc

New Purchases: IDEV, EUSA, VB, VFMO, HD, MDT, IVW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Deere, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, , Idacorp Inc, abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET, AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davidson Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Davidson Trust Co owns 125 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,886 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.99% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,111 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.68% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 43,666 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.99% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 39,911 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.72% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 20,115 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.45 and $90.51, with an estimated average price of $87.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.129700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 4,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.06 and $141.95, with an estimated average price of $134.17. The stock is now traded at around $115.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $360.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Trust Co initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $101.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in Deere & Co by 60.67%. The purchase prices were between $329 and $367.86, with an estimated average price of $348.32. The stock is now traded at around $371.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 5,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 158.69%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,741 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.77%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Trust Co added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $81.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Idacorp Inc. The sale prices were between $98.96 and $113.31, with an estimated average price of $106.55.

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ET. The sale prices were between $21.93 and $24.49, with an estimated average price of $23.38.

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20. The sale prices were between $6.43 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.9.

Davidson Trust Co sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.