Charter Trust Co Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, AMETEK Inc, Kellogg Co

insider
Just now
Concord, NH, based Investment company Charter Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Starbucks Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, AMETEK Inc, Kellogg Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Charter Trust Co owns 240 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CHARTER TRUST CO
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 541,527 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 710,406 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 316,916 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 106,159 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,239 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $90.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $182.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $308.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 865.58%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 62,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 66.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.239600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 142,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 78.68%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $163.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $840.671000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $120.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.



