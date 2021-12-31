Charter Trust Co Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, AMETEK Inc, Kellogg Co

New Purchases: BAC, IWR, GE, ADSK, GOLD, BK, ECL, LIN, MCHP, UL, VB, GWW,

BAC, IWR, GE, ADSK, GOLD, BK, ECL, LIN, MCHP, UL, VB, GWW, Added Positions: TIP, IGSB, AGG, IVV, VEA, LQD, SBUX, ACN, WY, QCOM, CMCSA, VWO, HON, IJH, JPM, APD, DIS, CSCO, LHX, FDX, MRK, XLB, XLE, XLU, YUM, IGIB, TSLA, UNP, MDT, VOO, SYK, PYPL, MDLZ, HPQ, WTRG, AVGO, AXP,

TIP, IGSB, AGG, IVV, VEA, LQD, SBUX, ACN, WY, QCOM, CMCSA, VWO, HON, IJH, JPM, APD, DIS, CSCO, LHX, FDX, MRK, XLB, XLE, XLU, YUM, IGIB, TSLA, UNP, MDT, VOO, SYK, PYPL, MDLZ, HPQ, WTRG, AVGO, AXP, Reduced Positions: AAPL, XOM, LLY, XLK, TMO, CL, MSFT, XLV, AME, CVX, INTC, K, BRK.B, MBB, FB, QQQ, LYB, GOOGL, ABBV, BLL, IJK, CAT, DHR, HD, IVW, IJT, JNJ, NVO, TXN, AMD, ADI, AMAT, AMZN, COST, MUB, NKE, PH, PSX, WMT, T, ADBE, ALL, AMT, AMGN, BBY, BHB, BLK, BX, BRKL, CTAS, KO, GIS, HZNP, ITW, FXI, HYG, KMB, LOW, MMC, MA, MKC, NVDA, NSC, RTX, SNPS, SYY, TSCO, UNH, V, AFL, BAX, BA, BMY, EFA, CARR, CB, COP, GLW, CRL, ED, DE, D, DHI, DOV, DD, EL, FMC, FTV, IEFA, LMT, MCO, NOC, NVS, NEA, ORCL, OTIS, PAYX, ROK, ROP, STT, IEMG, WFC, EPS, XEL, IEI,

AAPL, XOM, LLY, XLK, TMO, CL, MSFT, XLV, AME, CVX, INTC, K, BRK.B, MBB, FB, QQQ, LYB, GOOGL, ABBV, BLL, IJK, CAT, DHR, HD, IVW, IJT, JNJ, NVO, TXN, AMD, ADI, AMAT, AMZN, COST, MUB, NKE, PH, PSX, WMT, T, ADBE, ALL, AMT, AMGN, BBY, BHB, BLK, BX, BRKL, CTAS, KO, GIS, HZNP, ITW, FXI, HYG, KMB, LOW, MMC, MA, MKC, NVDA, NSC, RTX, SNPS, SYY, TSCO, UNH, V, AFL, BAX, BA, BMY, EFA, CARR, CB, COP, GLW, CRL, ED, DE, D, DHI, DOV, DD, EL, FMC, FTV, IEFA, LMT, MCO, NOC, NVS, NEA, ORCL, OTIS, PAYX, ROK, ROP, STT, IEMG, WFC, EPS, XEL, IEI, Sold Out: EMB, TFC, GOVT, SUB, TSM, GXC, PFI, ILMN, COR, GD, MAS, VMC, ZBH, KD, MHI,

Concord, NH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, Starbucks Corp, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, AMETEK Inc, Kellogg Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Charter Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Charter Trust Co owns 240 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 541,527 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 710,406 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 316,916 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 106,159 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,239 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12%

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 45,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $90.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,270 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Ecolab Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $182.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $294.65 and $346.43, with an estimated average price of $324.66. The stock is now traded at around $308.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 865.58%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 62,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 66.76%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.239600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 142,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 27.32%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 78.68%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $163.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 34.84%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $840.671000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co added to a holding in Yum Brands Inc by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $122 and $138.86, with an estimated average price of $128.06. The stock is now traded at around $120.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.19 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $26.43.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $109.02 and $124.75, with an estimated average price of $117.32.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Charter Trust Co sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $169.28 and $208.97, with an estimated average price of $194.33.