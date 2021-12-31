Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC Buys Old Second Bancorp Inc, American Riviera Bank, Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc, Sells , Middlefield Banc Corp, Foresight Financial Group

New Purchases: OSBC, BKOR,

OSBC, BKOR, Added Positions: ARBV, MCBI, PKBK, FNWD, FOTB, CNBB, FISB, OVLY, PVBK, CRSB, HRRB, RWCB, BYLB,

ARBV, MCBI, PKBK, FNWD, FOTB, CNBB, FISB, OVLY, PVBK, CRSB, HRRB, RWCB, BYLB, Reduced Positions: FGFH, PLBC, FSRL, CBCZ, FBTT, NYCB,

FGFH, PLBC, FSRL, CBCZ, FBTT, NYCB, Sold Out: WNRP, MBCN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Old Second Bancorp Inc, American Riviera Bank, Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc, Parke Bancorp Inc, Finward Bancorp, sells , Middlefield Banc Corp, Foresight Financial Group, Comunibanc Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC owns 108 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCB) - 22,458 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 69,895 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Southern Bancshares NC Inc (SBNC) - 1,944 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. First National of Nebraska Inc (FINN) - 715 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) - 252,476 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%

Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC initiated holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $13.99, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 271,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC initiated holding in Oak Ridge Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.62 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $18.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,944 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC added to a holding in American Riviera Bank by 115.51%. The purchase prices were between $19.45 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $19.96. The stock is now traded at around $20.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 110,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC added to a holding in Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc by 50.62%. The purchase prices were between $27.8 and $31, with an estimated average price of $29.95. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 79,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC added to a holding in Parke Bancorp Inc by 34.31%. The purchase prices were between $20.46 and $23.28, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $23.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 105,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC added to a holding in Finward Bancorp by 56.81%. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $50, with an estimated average price of $45.95. The stock is now traded at around $48.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 30,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC added to a holding in First Ottawa Bancshares, Inc. by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $80 and $86, with an estimated average price of $84. The stock is now traded at around $88.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 19,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC added to a holding in Pacific Valley Bancorp by 24.37%. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $11.04. The stock is now traded at around $11.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 89,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $800.4 and $856.96, with an estimated average price of $834.22.

Siena Capital Partners GP, LLC sold out a holding in Middlefield Banc Corp. The sale prices were between $23.38 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $25.27.