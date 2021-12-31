First Interstate Bank Buys iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Exelon Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: FXI, CL, GBCI, NEM,
- Added Positions: IJR, EMB, XLU, ATVI, IEUR, HYG, FIBK, XLP, TMO, AGG, ICE, IWM, JNJ, MRK, PEP, CVS, SBUX, T,
- Reduced Positions: MCHI, VCSH, IVV, LOW, XLV, CSCO, XLK, EEM, XLY, XOM, MSFT, XLI, AMZN, SPY, IVW, AMD, NVDA, INMD, PG, PFE, HD, KO, AMGN, ABBV,
- Sold Out: EXC, ZTS,
For the details of FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+interstate+bank/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST INTERSTATE BANK
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,310,360 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,218,976 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 744,009 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.15%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 160,598 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,871,330 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%
First Interstate Bank initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 1,652,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)
First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI)
First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
First Interstate Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.15%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $101.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 744,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
First Interstate Bank added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 59.92%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
First Interstate Bank added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 67,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
First Interstate Bank added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Exelon Corp (EXC)
First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93.Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST INTERSTATE BANK. Also check out:
1. FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST INTERSTATE BANK keeps buying