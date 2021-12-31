First Interstate Bank Buys iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Exelon Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: FXI, CL, GBCI, NEM,

FXI, CL, GBCI, NEM, Added Positions: IJR, EMB, XLU, ATVI, IEUR, HYG, FIBK, XLP, TMO, AGG, ICE, IWM, JNJ, MRK, PEP, CVS, SBUX, T,

IJR, EMB, XLU, ATVI, IEUR, HYG, FIBK, XLP, TMO, AGG, ICE, IWM, JNJ, MRK, PEP, CVS, SBUX, T, Reduced Positions: MCHI, VCSH, IVV, LOW, XLV, CSCO, XLK, EEM, XLY, XOM, MSFT, XLI, AMZN, SPY, IVW, AMD, NVDA, INMD, PG, PFE, HD, KO, AMGN, ABBV,

MCHI, VCSH, IVV, LOW, XLV, CSCO, XLK, EEM, XLY, XOM, MSFT, XLI, AMZN, SPY, IVW, AMD, NVDA, INMD, PG, PFE, HD, KO, AMGN, ABBV, Sold Out: EXC, ZTS,

Billings, MT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares China Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares MSCI China ETF, Exelon Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, Zoetis Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Interstate Bank. As of 2021Q4, First Interstate Bank owns 112 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST INTERSTATE BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+interstate+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 1,310,360 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 1,218,976 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.04% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 744,009 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.15% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 160,598 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,871,330 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.84%

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $35.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.87%. The holding were 1,652,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $59.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Interstate Bank initiated holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.04 and $59.85, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.15%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $101.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 744,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 59.92%. The purchase prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 66,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 57.80%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 67,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Interstate Bank added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Exelon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.57 and $57.76, with an estimated average price of $52.93.

First Interstate Bank sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.