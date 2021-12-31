Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
PGGM Investments Buys Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, UDR Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

insider
Zeist, P7, based Investment company PGGM Investments (Current Portfolio) buys Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, UDR Inc, Equinix Inc, Chevron Corp, NVIDIA Corp, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PGGM Investments. As of 2021Q4, PGGM Investments owns 366 stocks with a total value of $20.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of PGGM Investments
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,142,478 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,571,271 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.64%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 745,654 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.00%
  4. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 3,407,248 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88%
  5. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 2,413,837 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%
New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 507,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $222.231500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 117,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.984000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,799,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 795,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 420,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

PGGM Investments initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 206,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 865.40%. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 2,313,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UDR Inc (UDR)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in UDR Inc by 1523.45%. The purchase prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.007000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 7,066,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $688.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 745,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 318.05%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $546.302200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 63,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 65.49%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 931,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 107.13%. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $275.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 103,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: (KSU)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

Sold Out: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

Sold Out: Autoliv Inc (ALV)

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $86.9 and $108.16, with an estimated average price of $98.41.



