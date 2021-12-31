PGGM Investments Buys Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, UDR Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Dell Technologies Inc

New Purchases: CVX, NVDA, KMI, WMB, DVN, EOG, CP, RUN, OKE, TSLA, CF, LNG, MPC, INTU, REGN, FANG, BBWI, PSX, TEAM, BKR, SLB, VLO, PXD, CTRA, AVTR, HES, INFO, HZNP, CRL, KD,

CVX, NVDA, KMI, WMB, DVN, EOG, CP, RUN, OKE, TSLA, CF, LNG, MPC, INTU, REGN, FANG, BBWI, PSX, TEAM, BKR, SLB, VLO, PXD, CTRA, AVTR, HES, INFO, HZNP, CRL, KD, Added Positions: MAA, UDR, EQIX, COLD, AVGO, VICI, GILD, FTNT, PLD, STOR, AMD, SSNC, NLOK, IT, PSA, PRU, SWKS, YUM, CHKP, EPAM, KHC, L, AKAM, IBM, VRSN, VMW, SC, MRNA, IQV, MCO, MDT, ADBE, A, JKHY, DOX, AMGN, FDS, CB, PKI, AIZ, ADSK, BDX, CBOE, CDNS, CINF, CTAS, CSCO, BR, EW, WST, IPG, SNPS, MKL, MPWR,

MAA, UDR, EQIX, COLD, AVGO, VICI, GILD, FTNT, PLD, STOR, AMD, SSNC, NLOK, IT, PSA, PRU, SWKS, YUM, CHKP, EPAM, KHC, L, AKAM, IBM, VRSN, VMW, SC, MRNA, IQV, MCO, MDT, ADBE, A, JKHY, DOX, AMGN, FDS, CB, PKI, AIZ, ADSK, BDX, CBOE, CDNS, CINF, CTAS, CSCO, BR, EW, WST, IPG, SNPS, MKL, MPWR, Reduced Positions: AVB, SUI, DELL, AAPL, EQR, FB, VZ, HD, DE, HTA, UNH, INVH, ETN, MRK, V, AMZN, ADI, REXR, BLL, PG, QCOM, CMI, PEP, BBY, GNTX, ANTM, MA, COST, EMR, SBUX, SYK, CUBE, UPS, EXPD, HPQ, JPM, PPG, PHM, TGT, TEL, BRK.B, CI, CL, JCI, MSFT, AWK, CCI, GRMN, ITW, MAS, NUE, WHR, AON, CAH, DVA, HUM, MDLZ, LRCX, REG, SHW, SNA, TRNO, HCA, MMM, ARE, CE, INTC, LOW, PFE, DG, FBHS, AMH, OTIS, ALL, C, KO, KLAC, MCD, PKG, PGR, PEG, STX, TXN, SYF, EPRT, ALGN, BAC, CERN, PH, ROK, SPG, STE, TROW, UNP, DFS, ABBV, SFM, ABT, AMT, CSX, EXC, KMB, NVR, NI, UHS, WY, ALLY, AYI, AFL, AXP, AME, APH, AMAT, BAX, BMY, CHRW, CTSH, DHR, DOV, LLY, FFIV, GIS, HAS, HSIC, LBTYA, NTAP, ORCL, O, STLD, USB, VTR, XLNX, WU, XYL, ALLE, CTVA, OGN, GXO, AMP, AZO, BRO, CBRE, CMCSA, ED, ECL, FMC, FITB, GS, ICE, K, JEF, SPGI, ORLY, OMC, PII, DGX, TER, GL, GWW, ZBRA, LDOS, JAZZ, LULU, PNR, VOYA, CDW, KEYS, QRVO, ABMD, ABC, ARW, AJG, BXP, COF, CMA, CPRT, IEX, JBHT, KEY, MAN, MKC, MCK, MET, NDAQ, NSC, RMD, ROL, SIRI, TSCO, TRMB, ULTA, NXPI, FLT, ENPH,

AVB, SUI, DELL, AAPL, EQR, FB, VZ, HD, DE, HTA, UNH, INVH, ETN, MRK, V, AMZN, ADI, REXR, BLL, PG, QCOM, CMI, PEP, BBY, GNTX, ANTM, MA, COST, EMR, SBUX, SYK, CUBE, UPS, EXPD, HPQ, JPM, PPG, PHM, TGT, TEL, BRK.B, CI, CL, JCI, MSFT, AWK, CCI, GRMN, ITW, MAS, NUE, WHR, AON, CAH, DVA, HUM, MDLZ, LRCX, REG, SHW, SNA, TRNO, HCA, MMM, ARE, CE, INTC, LOW, PFE, DG, FBHS, AMH, OTIS, ALL, C, KO, KLAC, MCD, PKG, PGR, PEG, STX, TXN, SYF, EPRT, ALGN, BAC, CERN, PH, ROK, SPG, STE, TROW, UNP, DFS, ABBV, SFM, ABT, AMT, CSX, EXC, KMB, NVR, NI, UHS, WY, ALLY, AYI, AFL, AXP, AME, APH, AMAT, BAX, BMY, CHRW, CTSH, DHR, DOV, LLY, FFIV, GIS, HAS, HSIC, LBTYA, NTAP, ORCL, O, STLD, USB, VTR, XLNX, WU, XYL, ALLE, CTVA, OGN, GXO, AMP, AZO, BRO, CBRE, CMCSA, ED, ECL, FMC, FITB, GS, ICE, K, JEF, SPGI, ORLY, OMC, PII, DGX, TER, GL, GWW, ZBRA, LDOS, JAZZ, LULU, PNR, VOYA, CDW, KEYS, QRVO, ABMD, ABC, ARW, AJG, BXP, COF, CMA, CPRT, IEX, JBHT, KEY, MAN, MKC, MCK, MET, NDAQ, NSC, RMD, ROL, SIRI, TSCO, TRMB, ULTA, NXPI, FLT, ENPH, Sold Out: CONE, KSU, NKE, FDX, PCAR, ALV, SWK, VER, NEM, MNST, LEN, CARR, YUMC, DD, CAT, NWL, MHK, DHI, URI, CTXS, JNPR, PPL, XPO, IP, VMC, CMG, EMN, DTE, HPE, MNDY, SLVM,

Zeist, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, UDR Inc, Equinix Inc, Chevron Corp, NVIDIA Corp, sells AvalonBay Communities Inc, Sun Communities Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PGGM Investments. As of 2021Q4, PGGM Investments owns 366 stocks with a total value of $20.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PGGM Investments's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pggm+investments/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,142,478 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,571,271 shares, 3.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.64% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 745,654 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.00% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 3,407,248 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.88% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) - 2,413,837 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.59%

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 507,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $222.231500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 117,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $16.984000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,799,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $29.55, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 795,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72. The stock is now traded at around $51.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 420,326 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.58 and $97.11, with an estimated average price of $89.9. The stock is now traded at around $108.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 206,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc by 865.40%. The purchase prices were between $189.67 and $229.44, with an estimated average price of $207.31. The stock is now traded at around $198.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 2,313,922 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in UDR Inc by 1523.45%. The purchase prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37. The stock is now traded at around $55.007000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 7,066,821 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 68.00%. The purchase prices were between $750.01 and $847.3, with an estimated average price of $802.05. The stock is now traded at around $688.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 745,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 318.05%. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $546.302200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 63,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 65.49%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 931,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 107.13%. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $275.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 103,865 shares as of 2021-12-31.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in PACCAR Inc. The sale prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55.

PGGM Investments sold out a holding in Autoliv Inc. The sale prices were between $86.9 and $108.16, with an estimated average price of $98.41.