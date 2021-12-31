Bar Harbor Trust Services Buys TJX Inc, Lennar Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, Comcast Corp

- New Purchases: LEN, TIP, DLTR, GE, PFE, FNLC, TSLA, IWB, MDY, FNB,
- Added Positions: TJX, NNI, NUV, PCAR, VRT, CSCO, ORCL, BEPC, BHB, BKR, ICE, BAH, WMT, ROK, VO, ZBH, BKNG, NEE, TSCO, PG, AAPL, KMI, SAND, GOOG, TWTR, CVS, ASR, HZNP, LHX, LIN, AMZN, IVV, VCSH, PM, APH, IJH, CB,
- Reduced Positions: FAX, CMCSA, PYPL, JNJ, IVOL, MA, CVX, V, DIS, MSFT, BAC, FCX, GIS, EFG, EMR, HD, JPM, WM, T, VZ, SE, IEF, SPY, VNQ, TMO, MCD, INTC, CAT, BMY, ADP, ABT, MMM, RTX, GILD, COST, KO, ADBE, IWM, VEA, VWO,
- Sold Out: FIS, SAVE,
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 100,507 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,588 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 71,481 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 115,135 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 187,861 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.85 and $116.91, with an estimated average price of $105.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 49,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 20,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,176 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 1140.72%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 88,029 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Nelnet Inc by 26.46%. The purchase prices were between $81.88 and $98.6, with an estimated average price of $88.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 97,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $10.22 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 732,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $91.66, with an estimated average price of $86.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 87,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 28.10%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 75,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 183.82%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 35,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.
Bar Harbor Trust Services sold out a holding in Spirit Airlines Inc. The sale prices were between $20.04 and $27.01, with an estimated average price of $23.15.
