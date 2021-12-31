Suncoast Equity Management Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, KLA Corp, Merck Inc, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: KLAC, AAP, KEYS, FAST, SPGI, MTD, ROP, FLT, CDW, YETI,

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, KLA Corp, Merck Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, McDonald's Corp, Steris PLC, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suncoast Equity Management. As of 2021Q4, Suncoast Equity Management owns 55 stocks with a total value of $789 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Suncoast Equity Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/suncoast+equity+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,336 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 195,420 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,471 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,113 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 127,329 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $358.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 29,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $225.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $427.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $225.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 726.39%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 39,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 92.88%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 307,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 83.30%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.