Suncoast Equity Management Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, KLA Corp, Merck Inc, Sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, McDonald's Corp

Tampa, FL, based Investment company Suncoast Equity Management (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, KLA Corp, Merck Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Keysight Technologies Inc, sells Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, McDonald's Corp, Steris PLC, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Suncoast Equity Management. As of 2021Q4, Suncoast Equity Management owns 55 stocks with a total value of $789 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Suncoast Equity Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 246,336 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 195,420 shares, 10.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,471 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,113 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 127,329 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $358.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 29,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $225.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $160.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $427.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $225.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Suncoast Equity Management initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 726.39%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 39,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 92.88%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 307,221 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Suncoast Equity Management added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 83.30%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Suncoast Equity Management sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.



