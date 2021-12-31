Costello Asset Management, INC Buys Walmart Inc, Caterpillar Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Target Corp

- New Purchases: TJX, GD, TMO, EMR, SPXU, CDNS, PFD, CRWD, RDHL, LAZR, ONL, DRIV, DVY, KBE, PFF, PPA, SCHC, XLB, DOCU, BTBT, FUV, PDI, KMI, KTOS, WAB, TSM, BB, MU, LXRX, CP,
- Added Positions: WMT, CAT, CVS, XEL, JNJ, GPN, AMZN, LLY, JPM, DUK, STIP, DIS, AAPL, TD, ZBH, DRI, SYY, XLF, V, BSX, MCD, IHI, F, WTRG, VWO, CSCO, BMY, PG, ARWR, SCHD, GS, TSLA, SUSA, SCHB, SCHA, O, NVDA, BAC, KO, TXN, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, DVN, TGT, FB, BAX, CVGW, PFE, T, JJSF, SNAP, PNW, PEP, TZOO, CMCSA, MSFT, VZ, NEE, GOOG, KMB, PPL, HD, MRNA, LUV, UL, PAYX, CLX, C, AVGO, SJI, ABBV, BNTX, CARR, BUD, PM, UGI, DD, COP, BLK, GPL, UNH, CRM, INTC, CL, DOW, CTVA, CSX, AVIR, OGN,
- Sold Out: MDT, GLW, PEG, GILD, NSC, ELMS, SLV, BMTC, CNX, COO, SWIR,
These are the top 5 holdings of Costello Asset Management, INC
- Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) - 219,616 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,837 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,775 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,922 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 45,213 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%
Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $562.151500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc (PFD)
Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.61 and $17.82, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $16.158800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $143.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)
Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 4189.16%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 222.35%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 16,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 115.73%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $107.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 42,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)
Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 707.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 22,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 200.13%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Corning Inc (GLW)
Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.Sold Out: Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG)
Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36.Sold Out: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.Sold Out: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86.
