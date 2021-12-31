Costello Asset Management, INC Buys Walmart Inc, Caterpillar Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Target Corp

New Purchases: TJX, GD, TMO, EMR, SPXU, CDNS, PFD, CRWD, RDHL, LAZR, ONL, DRIV, DVY, KBE, PFF, PPA, SCHC, XLB, DOCU, BTBT, FUV, PDI, KMI, KTOS, WAB, TSM, BB, MU, LXRX, CP,

TJX, GD, TMO, EMR, SPXU, CDNS, PFD, CRWD, RDHL, LAZR, ONL, DRIV, DVY, KBE, PFF, PPA, SCHC, XLB, DOCU, BTBT, FUV, PDI, KMI, KTOS, WAB, TSM, BB, MU, LXRX, CP, Added Positions: WMT, CAT, CVS, XEL, JNJ, GPN, AMZN, LLY, JPM, DUK, STIP, DIS, AAPL, TD, ZBH, DRI, SYY, XLF, V, BSX, MCD, IHI, F, WTRG, VWO, CSCO, BMY, PG, ARWR, SCHD, GS, TSLA, SUSA, SCHB, SCHA, O, NVDA, BAC, KO, TXN, QCOM,

PYPL, DVN, TGT, FB, BAX, CVGW, PFE, T, JJSF, SNAP, PNW, PEP, TZOO, CMCSA, MSFT, VZ, NEE, GOOG, KMB, PPL, HD, MRNA, LUV, UL, PAYX, CLX, C, AVGO, SJI, ABBV, BNTX, CARR, BUD, PM, UGI, DD, COP, BLK, GPL, UNH, CRM, INTC, CL, DOW, CTVA, CSX, AVIR, OGN, Sold Out: MDT, GLW, PEG, GILD, NSC, ELMS, SLV, BMTC, CNX, COO, SWIR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Walmart Inc, Caterpillar Inc, CVS Health Corp, Xcel Energy Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Target Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Baxter International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Costello Asset Management, INC. As of 2021Q4, Costello Asset Management, INC owns 238 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) - 219,616 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,837 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,775 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,922 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 45,213 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.17%

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $70.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $562.151500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98. The stock is now traded at around $210.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Flaherty & Crumrine Prefd Inc Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.61 and $17.82, with an estimated average price of $16.77. The stock is now traded at around $16.158800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.05 and $191.65, with an estimated average price of $174.99. The stock is now traded at around $143.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 4189.16%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $136.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 17,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 222.35%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 16,759 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 115.73%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $107.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 42,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Xcel Energy Inc by 707.68%. The purchase prices were between $62.44 and $68.95, with an estimated average price of $65.26. The stock is now traded at around $69.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 22,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 200.13%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $143.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 9,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 25.55%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $240.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $37.47.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.28 and $66.73, with an estimated average price of $63.36.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in iShares Silver Trust. The sale prices were between $20.3 and $23.42, with an estimated average price of $21.61.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86.