Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Buys Microsoft Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells Texas Instruments Inc, Oracle Corp, The Hershey Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Mastercard Inc, Fiserv Inc, S&P Global Inc, sells Texas Instruments Inc, Oracle Corp, The Hershey Co, AutoZone Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 86 stocks with a total value of $8.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 982,279 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. New Position Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 393,843 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 79,225 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.44% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 3,252,556 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.37% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 628,280 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.17%

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $302.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 982,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $562.151500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 393,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $370.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 446,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $102.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 1,515,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $398.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 322,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $77.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 1,461,202 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd added to a holding in Organon & Co by 1824.47%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 2,604,291 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 30.94%. The purchase prices were between $53.79 and $61.85, with an estimated average price of $58.78. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,087,914 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 199.33%. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $12.91, with an estimated average price of $10.42. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,022,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $71.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,309,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd added to a holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $60.08 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $57.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,219,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd added to a holding in Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.88%. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $71.73, with an estimated average price of $66.21. The stock is now traded at around $70.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 988,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd sold out a holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $171.56 and $193.47, with an estimated average price of $181.34.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd sold out a holding in Globus Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $62.62 and $79.92, with an estimated average price of $72.4.