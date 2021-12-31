Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc Buys Monday.Com, Boxed Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Illumina Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: MNDY, BOXD, DNB, SPOT, IONQ, DASH, QS, NFLX, MQ, BE, CFLT, FLYW, DOCS, ZI, DOCN, MRVL, YMM, LDI, PCOR, ACRS, BIGC, HNST, ACVA, SEMR, S, S, HIMS, BASE, AXNX, BLND, NEWR, RXRX, TMDX, FIGS, AEVA, VIR, XMTR, FVRR, LTCH, PL, PHAS,

MNDY, BOXD, DNB, SPOT, IONQ, DASH, QS, NFLX, MQ, BE, CFLT, FLYW, DOCS, ZI, DOCN, MRVL, YMM, LDI, PCOR, ACRS, BIGC, HNST, ACVA, SEMR, S, S, HIMS, BASE, AXNX, BLND, NEWR, RXRX, TMDX, FIGS, AEVA, VIR, XMTR, FVRR, LTCH, PL, PHAS, Added Positions: U, ABNB, AFRM, UBER, AMPL, TDOC, DOCU, DDOG, PUBM, FROG, SUMO,

U, ABNB, AFRM, UBER, AMPL, TDOC, DOCU, DDOG, PUBM, FROG, SUMO, Reduced Positions: NET, PATH, WRBY, COUR, COIN, WHD, RBLX, CPNG, OKTA, NTRA, ZM, PINS, FATE, OLO,

NET, PATH, WRBY, COUR, COIN, WHD, RBLX, CPNG, OKTA, NTRA, ZM, PINS, FATE, OLO, Sold Out: ILMN, PDD, DNLI, VRRM, POSH, ONTF, W, SGH, DADA, SFIX, CLDR, ALLK, NGM, CRWD, CRTX, ZLAB, TRUP, DKNG, MDLA, ONEM, VRM, XPEV, LAZY, AI, FTCH, SONO, WISH,

Bala Cynwyd, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Monday.Com, Boxed Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Unity Software Inc, Airbnb Inc, sells Illumina Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, Cloudflare Inc, Verra Mobility Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc owns 85 stocks with a total value of $774 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamilton+lane+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 697,026 shares, 27.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Boxed Inc (BOXD) - 4,828,677 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. New Position Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 4,970,160 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. New Position Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,631,747 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Unity Software Inc (U) - 264,030 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 705.76%

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $189.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.8%. The holding were 697,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Boxed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.49%. The holding were 4,828,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.16%. The holding were 4,970,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $171.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 73,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 742,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $14.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 520,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 705.76%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $95.123500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 264,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 480.71%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 187,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 2416.95%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 90,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 51.79%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 170,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amplitude Inc by 263.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 71.33%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.365500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Poshmark Inc. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $21.02.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ON24 Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78.