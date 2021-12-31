Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc Buys Monday.Com, Boxed Inc, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, Sells Illumina Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc

- New Purchases: MNDY, BOXD, DNB, SPOT, IONQ, DASH, QS, NFLX, MQ, BE, CFLT, FLYW, DOCS, ZI, DOCN, MRVL, YMM, LDI, PCOR, ACRS, BIGC, HNST, ACVA, SEMR, S, S, HIMS, BASE, AXNX, BLND, NEWR, RXRX, TMDX, FIGS, AEVA, VIR, XMTR, FVRR, LTCH, PL, PHAS,
- Added Positions: U, ABNB, AFRM, UBER, AMPL, TDOC, DOCU, DDOG, PUBM, FROG, SUMO,
- Reduced Positions: NET, PATH, WRBY, COUR, COIN, WHD, RBLX, CPNG, OKTA, NTRA, ZM, PINS, FATE, OLO,
- Sold Out: ILMN, PDD, DNLI, VRRM, POSH, ONTF, W, SGH, DADA, SFIX, CLDR, ALLK, NGM, CRWD, CRTX, ZLAB, TRUP, DKNG, MDLA, ONEM, VRM, XPEV, LAZY, AI, FTCH, SONO, WISH,
For the details of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hamilton+lane+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC
- Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) - 697,026 shares, 27.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Boxed Inc (BOXD) - 4,828,677 shares, 14.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) - 4,970,160 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 3,631,747 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 264,030 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 705.76%
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Monday.Com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $271.62 and $444.7, with an estimated average price of $341.22. The stock is now traded at around $189.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 27.8%. The holding were 697,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Boxed Inc (BOXD)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Boxed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.49%. The holding were 4,828,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $19.07. The stock is now traded at around $19.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.16%. The holding were 4,970,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $171.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 73,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: IonQ Inc (IONQ)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in IonQ Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $31, with an estimated average price of $16.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 742,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.03 and $40.58, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $14.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 520,477 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 705.76%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $95.123500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 264,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 480.71%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $141.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 187,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Affirm Holdings Inc by 2416.95%. The purchase prices were between $97.37 and $168.52, with an estimated average price of $131.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 90,006 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 51.79%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 170,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amplitude Inc (AMPL)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amplitude Inc by 263.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 58,844 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 71.33%. The purchase prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.365500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 14,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94.Sold Out: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43.Sold Out: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $42.59 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $47.33.Sold Out: Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Verra Mobility Corp. The sale prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17.Sold Out: Poshmark Inc (POSH)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Poshmark Inc. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $21.02.Sold Out: ON24 Inc (ONTF)
Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold out a holding in ON24 Inc. The sale prices were between $15.2 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $17.78.
Here is the complete portfolio of HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:
1. HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC keeps buying