Proffitt & Goodson Inc Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Bl

Knoxville, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. As of 2021Q4, Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 254 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 159,272 shares, 13.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 993,253 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 370,648 shares, 8.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.18% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 178,309 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 91,247 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $51.4, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 53,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $32.31, with an estimated average price of $32.07. The stock is now traded at around $31.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 51,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 24,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg SASB Corporate Bond ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $24.97, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.925800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,372 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 27.04%. The purchase prices were between $66.02 and $67.06, with an estimated average price of $66.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 210,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 38.50%. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.239600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 102,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 60.07%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $163.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 54.35%. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc added to a holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 41.49%. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $37.16, with an estimated average price of $35.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.9 and $108.84, with an estimated average price of $107.61.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.38 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $31.49.