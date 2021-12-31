Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Berkshire Bank Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Unilever PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Berkshire Bank (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Nike Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Unilever PLC, FMC Corp, The Cooper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Bank. As of 2021Q4, Berkshire Bank owns 129 stocks with a total value of $451 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Berkshire Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkshire+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Berkshire Bank
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 128,611 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
  2. iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 420,466 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,581 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,271 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 377,834 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.56%
New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $234.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $174.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $546.302200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD)

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.268400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 119.53%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 120,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 290.41%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 11,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 66.85%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in Nike Inc by 91.36%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 52.91%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $240.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 171.99%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo (FTAI)

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63.

Sold Out: The Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Berkshire Bank. Also check out:

1. Berkshire Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Berkshire Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berkshire Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berkshire Bank keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus