Berkshire Bank Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Unilever PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Nike Inc, Caterpillar Inc, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo, Unilever PLC, FMC Corp, The Cooper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Bank. As of 2021Q4, Berkshire Bank owns 129 stocks with a total value of $451 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Berkshire Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkshire+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 128,611 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49% iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF (IGIB) - 420,466 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,581 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,271 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 377,834 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.56%

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $227.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.67 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $67.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $234.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $174.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $546.302200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $12.268400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 119.53%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $69.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 120,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 290.41%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $436.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 11,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 66.85%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in Nike Inc by 91.36%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $143.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 10,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 52.91%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $240.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 171.99%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $199.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo. The sale prices were between $21.72 and $29.98, with an estimated average price of $25.63.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $373.53 and $434.12, with an estimated average price of $407.06.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63.

Berkshire Bank sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.