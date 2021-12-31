American Research & Management Co. Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells BlackRock Inc, Abbott Laboratories, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Marion, MA, based Investment company American Research & Management Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Eversource Energy, sells BlackRock Inc, Abbott Laboratories, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Research & Management Co.. As of 2021Q4, American Research & Management Co. owns 394 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of American Research & Management Co.'s stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of American Research & Management Co.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,991 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 58,913 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28%
  3. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 112,515 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  4. Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 82,829 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%
  5. Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 75,251 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%
New Purchase: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.580100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Eversource Energy (ES)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR.A.PFD)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sharecare Inc (SHCR)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Sharecare Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.37 and $8.32, with an estimated average price of $6.38. The stock is now traded at around $2.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $240.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 241.98%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $194.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: State Street Corporation (STT)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $91.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 118.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Lucid Group Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.108800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in 3M Co by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

Sold Out: GMAC Capital Trust I (ALLYPA.PFD)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $25.23 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

Sold Out: Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

Sold Out: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $30.05, with an estimated average price of $25.15.

Sold Out: PJT Partners Inc (PJT)

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in PJT Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $70.11 and $88.99, with an estimated average price of $79.63.



