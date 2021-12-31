American Research & Management Co. Buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells BlackRock Inc, Abbott Laboratories, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad

New Purchases: KD, ES, XAIR, VOO, EFA, RIVN, ONL, DNA, CELU, SHCR, RKT, BITF, DELL, HUT, AEP, AVNS, NCLH, PBR.A.PFD, BMBN, VMW, TEN, NI, KMB, SJM, IDXX,

Reduced Positions: ADBE, ADI, IAU, BLK, BIIB, NVDA, XOM, AAPL, WAT, DOV, HCI, ABT, SYK, FLO, FISV, ET, APD, CMCSA, GILD, BABA, IFF, FB, KO, USBPM.PFD, SBCF, FBHS, BMY, PFF, DOW, DAL, GLD, OGN, QS, IPGP, CATC, WFC, SWK, PLUG, MDLZ, INDB, ECL, DHR, CMA, CP, CVGW, AMGN,

Sold Out: MINT, BR, ALLYPA.PFD, FCEL, GME, HST, ECTM, SFM, PJT, JMIA,

Marion, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kyndryl Holdings Inc, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Eversource Energy, sells BlackRock Inc, Abbott Laboratories, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American Research & Management Co.. As of 2021Q4, American Research & Management Co. owns 394 stocks with a total value of $459 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 111,991 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 58,913 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.28% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 112,515 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Analog Devices Inc (ADI) - 82,829 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 75,251 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.59%

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.580100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $86.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.19 and $10.81, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $12.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in Sharecare Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.37 and $8.32, with an estimated average price of $6.38. The stock is now traded at around $2.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in JM Smucker Co. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $138.91, with an estimated average price of $127.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 358 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 28.73%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $240.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 241.98%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $194.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 725 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 266.67%. The purchase prices were between $86.12 and $99.92, with an estimated average price of $94.42. The stock is now traded at around $91.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 118.98%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $78.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in Lucid Group Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.59 and $55.52, with an estimated average price of $38.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.108800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. added to a holding in 3M Co by 26.22%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $162.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I. The sale prices were between $25.23 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $25.24.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $162.55 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $18.38, with an estimated average price of $16.9.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $30.05, with an estimated average price of $25.15.

American Research & Management Co. sold out a holding in PJT Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $70.11 and $88.99, with an estimated average price of $79.63.