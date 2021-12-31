Liquid Strategies, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

For the details of Liquid Strategies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/liquid+strategies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Liquid Strategies, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 597,351 shares, 53.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.48%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,285,535 shares, 30.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 620,450 shares, 10.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 95,402 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.98%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 64,953 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.63%
Liquid Strategies, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.91%. The purchase prices were between $73.72 and $77.31, with an estimated average price of $75.76. The stock is now traded at around $71.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 90,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
Liquid Strategies, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E by 31.63%. The purchase prices were between $61 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,936 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Liquid Strategies, LLC. Also check out:
