Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Sells Omeros Corp, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Added Positions: RDVY, VTIP, MRK, JPM, PG, PFE, CSCO, BLK, T, IEI, MELI, WMT, VZ, JNJ, LQD, PNC, BSV, PRU, USB, HPQ, HD, PEP, SACH, KEY, MET, PLD, INTC, RH, CMCSA, PM, AJG, BAC, VCIT, SO, TSN, KO, WPC, ET, CVS, TSLA, VPU, VDC, VCSH, IEF, BMY, COP, TFC, MDLZ, EMN, MDT, CCI, VHT, VNQ, EMR, VAW, MBB, FITB, GD, FDN, HBAN, DOW, IBM, PEG, PYPL, KMI, LYB, AVGO, MO, NI, LAMR, UGI, CE, ABT, VIS, VFH, MCD, CAT, LMT, IT, LRCX, EPD, MOS, ERC, MA, SNOW, CRM,

Reduced Positions: OMER, AAPL, BABA, RNG, IAU, CTRN, DIS, ZH, NTRA, XM, EWL, GLD, FDNI, QQQ, DBI, XLK, FB, VET, STWD, REMX, FCX, RIO, FEP, COIN, FTSM, CVX, FNI, GOOGL, TTD, AMZN, C, NVDA, FBT, LMBS, MP, BA, BX, GILD, AGG, CRC, TWLO, BRK.B, MPC, ENB, F, RTX,

Sold Out: VOX, EWG, IVOL, EXPI, JPST, BILI, PCT, SQ, SBLK, XLRE, TRI, CRWD, THO, IJK, VIXY, CMG, IP, VNLA, ITW, APD, HIMX, OUST, RDHL, SLVM, TRX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF, Capri Holdings, FIRST TR L CAP GRW, sells Omeros Corp, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, RingCentral Inc, iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc owns 195 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 76,092 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 21,780 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 58,582 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,638 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 87,766 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1258.82%

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.18 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $399.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Capri Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $66.69, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The purchase prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48. The stock is now traded at around $100.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $67.46. The stock is now traded at around $68.081700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1258.82%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 87,766 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 131.88%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.006800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,383 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 42.87%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 28.22%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1025.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 577 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 28.30%. The purchase prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93. The stock is now traded at around $791.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $128.03 and $130.07, with an estimated average price of $128.95. The stock is now traded at around $126.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,625 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in eXp World Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.68 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $41.09.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF. The sale prices were between $50.45 and $50.59, with an estimated average price of $50.51.

Woodward Diversified Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62.