Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF, PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchan, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson Wealth Management Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. owns 87 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 98,533 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 155,713 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 263,230 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 86,148 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,437 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 316,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.600500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 127,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchan. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 68,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 89.12%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.026000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 85,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 139,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 208.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.18 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 131,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.38, with an estimated average price of $32.9.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.