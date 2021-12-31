Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SRLN, PFFV, MINO, BKLN, CVX, GILD, USB, ACN, AMGN, OKE, ADP, ABT, LLY, NEE, VBR,
- Added Positions: STIP, CWB, EEM, VWO, EFA, MMIN, IWM, IWD, SPY, VEA, QCOM, MCD, ORCL, IVV, LMT, NKE, QQQ, CAT,
- Reduced Positions: MUB, SCHP, IBML, IBMK, WMT, EMR, PEP, V, JPM, IJR, BSCM, PFE, UNH, VNQ, TFI, VZ, PG, KMB, IJH, REET, MSFT, MRK, JNJ, HD, QQQE, AMZN, TGT, BND, LOW, XOM, KO,
- Sold Out: BIV, PFF, BNDX, BAB, VCSH, IBMJ, ABBV, CSCO, SHM, IBMM, INTC, T, DKS, PWZ, VTEB, BEN, NCV,
For the details of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paulson+wealth+management+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 98,533 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 155,713 shares, 11.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 263,230 shares, 9.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 86,148 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 101,437 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.02 and $45.7, with an estimated average price of $45.41. The stock is now traded at around $45.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 316,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $27.93, with an estimated average price of $27.47. The stock is now traded at around $26.600500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 127,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchan (MINO)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchan. The purchase prices were between $49.13 and $50.02, with an estimated average price of $49.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 68,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $21.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 28,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $128.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $57.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 89.12%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.026000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 85,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 57.11%. The purchase prices were between $80.7 and $88.64, with an estimated average price of $84.95. The stock is now traded at around $74.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 139,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 208.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $47.929900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 28,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 33.38%. The purchase prices were between $27.18 and $27.6, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.810100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 131,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.18%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $47.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,224 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32.Sold Out: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $32.48 and $33.38, with an estimated average price of $32.9.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Paulson Wealth Management Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.. Also check out:
1. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Paulson Wealth Management Inc. keeps buying