Wedgewood Investors Inc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Tesla Inc, Southern Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Block Inc

New Purchases: NEE, TSLA, SO, VRTX, ED,

NEE, TSLA, SO, VRTX, ED, Added Positions: JNJ, AAPL, LOW, HD, GOOG, SPY, T, CVX, PFE, XOM,

JNJ, AAPL, LOW, HD, GOOG, SPY, T, CVX, PFE, XOM, Reduced Positions: ERIE, BDX, SJM, SCHB, SCHV, DE, LHX, TFC, IWM, PM, INTC, GIS, MAR, WMT, V, EMR, COP, CLX, MO, HPQ, TRV,

ERIE, BDX, SJM, SCHB, SCHV, DE, LHX, TFC, IWM, PM, INTC, GIS, MAR, WMT, V, EMR, COP, CLX, MO, HPQ, TRV, Sold Out: PYPL, VMW, SQ, BP,

Investment company Wedgewood Investors Inc Current Portfolio ) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Tesla Inc, Southern Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Block Inc, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Investors Inc . As of 2021Q4, Wedgewood Investors Inc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedgewood+investors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 49,147 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,835 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 13,647 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,664 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 11,877 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $71.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $840.671000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $239.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.