Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wedgewood Investors Inc Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Tesla Inc, Southern Co, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Block Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wedgewood Investors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Tesla Inc, Southern Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, VMware Inc, Block Inc, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wedgewood Investors Inc . As of 2021Q4, Wedgewood Investors Inc owns 94 stocks with a total value of $84 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wedgewood+investors+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC
  1. Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) - 49,147 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,835 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  3. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 13,647 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 5,664 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio.
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 11,877 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $71.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $840.671000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $239.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Southern Co (SO)

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $68.58, with an estimated average price of $63.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Wedgewood Investors Inc initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.89 and $85.32, with an estimated average price of $78.77. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75.

Sold Out: BP PLC (BP)

Wedgewood Investors Inc sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC . Also check out:

1. WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WEDGEWOOD INVESTORS INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus