Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys Enviva Inc, Global Ship Lease Inc, McDonald's Corp, Sells Exelon Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Southern Co

- New Purchases: EVA, GSL, MCD, MCK, STEM,
- Added Positions: AAPL, GILD, ABBV, ZBH, INTC, NOK, NEP, TLRY, TLRY, F, BUD, DNMR, APPH, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: EXC, IBM, SO, D, IRM, VZ, VGT, VWOB, GLW, IWP, VOO, MDT, SYY, TAP, MSFT, BSX,
- Sold Out: COR, T, DUK, XAR, TMO, DIA, JETS, SQ, RNRG, KD, UBX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hall Private Wealth Advisors
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 212,008 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 247,561 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86%
- SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 138,220 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,472 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 73,176 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%
Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Enviva Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Ship Lease Inc (GSL)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $252.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $254.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stem Inc (STEM)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 88.07%. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AppHarvest Inc (APPH)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in AppHarvest Inc by 88.14%. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $5.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (COR)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $125.49, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.
