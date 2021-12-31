Hall Private Wealth Advisors Buys Enviva Inc, Global Ship Lease Inc, McDonald's Corp, Sells Exelon Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Southern Co

New Purchases: EVA, GSL, MCD, MCK, STEM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enviva Inc, Global Ship Lease Inc, McDonald's Corp, McKesson Corp, Stem Inc, sells Exelon Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Southern Co, , AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Private Wealth Advisors. As of 2021Q4, Hall Private Wealth Advisors owns 46 stocks with a total value of $161 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 212,008 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) - 247,561 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.86% SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 138,220 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 58,472 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.40% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 73,176 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Enviva Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $72.95, with an estimated average price of $67.22. The stock is now traded at around $63.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 15,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Global Ship Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $22.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 37,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $252.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $254.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Stem Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $11.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 88.07%. The purchase prices were between $8.2 and $19.98, with an estimated average price of $13.65. The stock is now traded at around $4.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 21,098 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors added to a holding in AppHarvest Inc by 88.14%. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $6.88, with an estimated average price of $5.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 34,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $108.98 and $125.49, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.

Hall Private Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28.