Prentiss Smith & Co Inc Buys The Honest Co Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Simulations Plus Inc

Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Honest Co Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Cerence Inc, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, sells Peloton Interactive Inc, Church & Dwight Co Inc, Simulations Plus Inc, Avangrid Inc, Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Prentiss Smith & Co Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,140 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.02% Ford Motor Co (F) - 486,373 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 55,963 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) - 141,107 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.69% Cerence Inc (CRNC) - 99,708 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.14%

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in The Honest Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 566,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $110.384000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 24,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39. The stock is now traded at around $102.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 12,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.82 and $115.87, with an estimated average price of $104.99. The stock is now traded at around $84.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 9,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $102.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $840.671000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 246 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 141,107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc added to a holding in Cerence Inc by 31.14%. The purchase prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86. The stock is now traded at around $58.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 99,708 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The sale prices were between $37.1 and $57.45, with an estimated average price of $47.41.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Albertsons Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $27.07 and $36.81, with an estimated average price of $31.73.

Prentiss Smith & Co Inc sold out a holding in Urban-gro Inc. The sale prices were between $9.18 and $14.45, with an estimated average price of $11.18.