Exane Derivatives Buys Ferrari NV, Stellantis NV, CNH Industrial NV, Sells UBS Group AG, Linde PLC, Visa Inc

Just now
Paris, I0, based Investment company Exane Derivatives (Current Portfolio) buys Ferrari NV, Stellantis NV, CNH Industrial NV, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells UBS Group AG, Linde PLC, Visa Inc, Alcon Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exane Derivatives. As of 2021Q4, Exane Derivatives owns 888 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of EXANE DERIVATIVES
  1. Stellantis NV (STLA) - 1,661,695 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.65%
  2. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 88,175 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7260.18%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,745 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.61%
  4. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 717,391 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1130.58%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,545 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.32%
New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $33.27 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Engagesmart Inc (ESMT)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Engagesmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.54 and $34.43, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $18.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 52,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Forward Air Corp (FWRD)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Forward Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $100.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $144.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 7260.18%. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $223.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 88,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 128.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 1,661,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 1130.58%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $14.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 717,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 161.61%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 25,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 525.45%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $150.155800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 52,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 361.62%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 352,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.



