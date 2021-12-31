Exane Derivatives Buys Ferrari NV, Stellantis NV, CNH Industrial NV, Sells UBS Group AG, Linde PLC, Visa Inc

New Purchases: COP, BEP, ESMT, BLMN, SMG, FWRD, CADE, CADE, GPN, MSOS, AAL, HYZN, JKHY, QS, MRO, DB, SV, ADSE, NI, GATO, EXK, XOM, FSLY, IONQ, PCTY, ALLY, ENV, BL, FDX, EXPI, SI, APPN, SKLZ, SOFI, SOFI, LMND, OSCR, KEYS, ROOT, MTTR, MPWR, XLI, MCO, ODFL, ANET, CNQ, KRTX, CBOE, IZEA, ERAS, RYTM, ORI, GFS, MOS, NXPI, CNOB, COF, PLAY, MATX, OXY, DELL, PTEN, TEL, LRCX, ADMA, SKYT, AAWW, IDXX, TROW, SRC, ADS, FTI, ITUB, CP, DXC, EMN, BRFS, F, GPS, GD, HBI, NDSN, KRG, KNX, KSS, KD, MNKD, MAN, ACC,

Paris, I0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ferrari NV, Stellantis NV, CNH Industrial NV, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, sells UBS Group AG, Linde PLC, Visa Inc, Alcon Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exane Derivatives. As of 2021Q4, Exane Derivatives owns 888 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stellantis NV (STLA) - 1,661,695 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 128.65% Ferrari NV (RACE) - 88,175 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7260.18% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 25,745 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 161.61% CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) - 717,391 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1130.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,545 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.32%

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $88.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 17,037 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $33.27 and $40.71, with an estimated average price of $36.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 33,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Engagesmart Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.54 and $34.43, with an estimated average price of $27.4. The stock is now traded at around $19.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 45,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $18.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 52,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in Forward Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $121.09, with an estimated average price of $102.89. The stock is now traded at around $100.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $134 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $144.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 6,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 7260.18%. The purchase prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39. The stock is now traded at around $223.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.43%. The holding were 88,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 128.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $20.5, with an estimated average price of $19.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.28%. The holding were 1,661,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in CNH Industrial NV by 1130.58%. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $14.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 717,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 161.61%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $434.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 25,745 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 525.45%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $150.155800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 52,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 361.62%. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $24.21. The stock is now traded at around $18.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 352,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $11.27 and $14.78, with an estimated average price of $13.27.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81.

Exane Derivatives sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28.