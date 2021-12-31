First Bancorp, Inc Buys Anthem Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Ideanomics Inc, Alset EHome International Inc

- New Purchases: ANTM, SPG, CRWD, VTI,
- Added Positions: VEA, VOOV, VOO, UPST, VOOG, VO, VB, AMZN, VWO, AMD, APPS, XELA, FLNT, NEE, VUG, AXP, MCD, VTV, BAC, BRK.B, CVS, CSCO, KO, ABBV, WFC, UNP, TXN, PEP, MDT, JPM, IBB, RTX, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, TSLA, PFE, IVV, ICLN, MGNI, VNQ, IJH, QCOM, T, USB, SPY, IJR, GE, XOM, ETN, BHB, NLY, ADI, VZ, WMT,
- Sold Out: IDEX, AEI,
For the details of First Bancorp, Inc 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+bancorp%2C+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Bancorp, Inc
- First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) - 740,105 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 27,118 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,700 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 122,626 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,038 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $436.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 593 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $166.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $218.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 835 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV)
First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $145.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 104.07%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $95.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $264.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)
First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exela Technologies Inc (XELA)
First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Exela Technologies Inc by 550.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.88 and $2.27, with an estimated average price of $1.45. The stock is now traded at around $0.571500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)
First Bancorp, Inc sold out a holding in Ideanomics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.16 and $2.11, with an estimated average price of $1.69.Sold Out: Alset EHome International Inc (AEI)
First Bancorp, Inc sold out a holding in Alset EHome International Inc. The sale prices were between $0.56 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Bancorp, Inc . Also check out:
1. First Bancorp, Inc 's Undervalued Stocks
2. First Bancorp, Inc 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Bancorp, Inc 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Bancorp, Inc keeps buying