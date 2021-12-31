First Bancorp, Inc Buys Anthem Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Ideanomics Inc, Alset EHome International Inc

New Purchases: ANTM, SPG, CRWD, VTI,

Investment company First Bancorp, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Anthem Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Ideanomics Inc, Alset EHome International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Bancorp, Inc . As of 2021Q4, First Bancorp, Inc owns 106 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Bancorp Inc (FNLC) - 740,105 shares, 20.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 27,118 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 37,700 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 122,626 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 13,038 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $370.08 and $467.67, with an estimated average price of $421.99. The stock is now traded at around $436.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $166.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bancorp, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $218.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 835 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.23%. The purchase prices were between $140.29 and $151.6, with an estimated average price of $146.46. The stock is now traded at around $145.140100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 104.07%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $95.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.60%. The purchase prices were between $263.54 and $305.94, with an estimated average price of $290.59. The stock is now traded at around $264.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Digital Turbine Inc by 21.94%. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $91.4, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bancorp, Inc added to a holding in Exela Technologies Inc by 550.00%. The purchase prices were between $0.88 and $2.27, with an estimated average price of $1.45. The stock is now traded at around $0.571500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Bancorp, Inc sold out a holding in Ideanomics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.16 and $2.11, with an estimated average price of $1.69.

First Bancorp, Inc sold out a holding in Alset EHome International Inc. The sale prices were between $0.56 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.46.