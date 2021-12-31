James Investment Research Inc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Jabil Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

New Purchases: JBL, DRI, WH, HZO, SYY, ALGT, ARCH, EDV, VAC, EAT, WCC, COIN, KFY, DLTR, LNG, UDR, SMP, CFLT, EPHE, EIDO, CACC, EL, EIS, CHWY, BKLN, DOCS, WOLF, WE, WFG, ITB, UTHR, FNF, TPH, TOL, TOST, TMHC, INVH, FAF, SAVE, PINK, SBEA, PCAR, NTES, CTAS, HCP, LPX, LSI, FWONK, DEF,

Alpha, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Jabil Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Darden Restaurants Inc, sells PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, NVIDIA Corp, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, James Investment Research Inc. As of 2021Q4, James Investment Research Inc owns 503 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,269 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,338 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,733 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.82% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 453,079 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 140,190 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.25%

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in MarineMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.73 and $59.04, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $163.67 and $202.31, with an estimated average price of $185.51. The stock is now traded at around $167.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 128,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 247.74%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.026000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 69.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.298200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 276,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 303533.33%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 74.80%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 127,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 423.27%. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.51.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $55.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.94.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.