James Investment Research Inc Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Jabil Inc, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Sells PayPal Holdings Inc, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

- New Purchases: JBL, DRI, WH, HZO, SYY, ALGT, ARCH, EDV, VAC, EAT, WCC, COIN, KFY, DLTR, LNG, UDR, SMP, CFLT, EPHE, EIDO, CACC, EL, EIS, CHWY, BKLN, DOCS, WOLF, WE, WFG, ITB, UTHR, FNF, TPH, TOL, TOST, TMHC, INVH, FAF, SAVE, PINK, SBEA, PCAR, NTES, CTAS, HCP, LPX, LSI, FWONK, DEF,
- Added Positions: TIP, STIP, VRP, TLT, SHM, TSCO, XLY, MCD, FLOT, ODFL, LQD, NSRGY, HIBB, SPSB, EMB, SRLN, MATX, EEM, ZUMZ, LGIH, NULG, CENTA, CDNS, KBA, XHB, NEE, LIN, SHW, NFLX, IOSP, TMO, SLCA, INVA, GNRC, CIBR, IGIB, BBY, SMLR, AMN, NUO, VCIT, PLD, EXPE, COST, PEJ, CIVI, CIVI, AVT, LPI, UHAL, LEN, LYV, LOW, MTG, PETS, ANGL, BLOK, BMY, CF, IGLB, XLP, VTEB, FCN, IBDRY, INTC, IBD, EWN, VZ, VNQ, VAW, VIS, VCR, TTEC, ROP,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, ICVT, VEU, NVDA, GOOGL, IWN, DECK, MA, VBR, JPM, IEI, SHV, AMZN, ASML, MSFT, TMUS, CWB, ONLN, PXD, AGCO, SHY, IGSB, AAPL, AVY, MTZ, SNX, PG, MBB, ITM, FPXI, SCHE, SIVB, VLO, AGZ, GVI, FB, XLK, IEF, LRCX, NVMI, ABT, AWK, BLK, IVV, PIPR, UNH, NSIT, PBW, KRE, CE, CMCSA, CNXC, IWM, JNJ, LPLA, MED, NEM, SMCI, WMT, USIG, ABB, AZN, XLC, AGM, EWSC, MTDR, AES, ARKG, AJG, CAT, WIRE, ENVA, EVR, COPX, XLV, IXC, EWQ, LOGI, SBGSY, STLA, TGT, URI, ZTS, AGG, VCSH, ADBE, AMH, CPE, CIEN, CLF, CUBE, DHR, DE, DLR, LLY, FDX, FITB, HELE, IMKTA, PKW, RGI, EWRE, RYT, EWY, EWL, KR, LMT, MGY, MSCI, NHC, NOC, PDCE, PNC, RMD, SCHN, TSM, TT, TWLO, UNP, GDX, DIS, AMKBY, AEF, ACCO, ACU, ADYEY, AIRT, AKZOY, BABA, ALL, DIT, AMS, AMGN, AP, ANTM, ARC, ARKR, AMNF, AATC, AATC, AVNW, BOSC, BNTX, BLIN, CAIXY, CPRI, SID, NET, CCMP, CVLY, JVA, CVU, CPSH, DAIO, DLA, DPSGY, DFS, DXYN, DLHC, DG, DSDVY, ELTK, ENPH, EQNR, FPAY, FMS, GIL, PAVE, HTHIY, HMNF, HKXCY, IFNNY, INFY, INTT, CQQQ, QQQ, RCD, RYH, RTM, EWC, IWD, JCTCF, KB, KTCC, KLAC, KGRN, LGL, LIVE, LOAN, MARUY, MHH, MELI, FIZZ, NAII, NRDBY, OBCI, OMVKY, OMF, OGN, PFIN, PTN, PEBK, PFE, XLRE, RH, FNDF, SVT, SBOW, SMID, SNOW, SONY, SPY, SBLK, SSBI, TLFA, TAYD, TTGT, THC, TSBK, TRT, UL, UNFI, VALE, RSX, VGT, VPU, VRA, VIRC, VWAGY, WVVI, DFE, BSV,
- Sold Out: IVOL, TSLX, CAI, PRG, EWG, NTRA, XM, PLAN, EYE, COF, DASH, AAN, EFNL, AWI, SQ, RHP, MRK, EOG, ZION, NTNX, NEO, NORW, KSA, BIV, VGSH, PENN, PDBC, SAIC, UNM, VTRS, INDA, THD, EWM, EPOL,
These are the top 5 holdings of JAMES INVESTMENT RESEARCH INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 122,269 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 215,338 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,733 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.82%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 453,079 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 140,190 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.25%
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.26 and $71.51, with an estimated average price of $63.33. The stock is now traded at around $57.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,537 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $135.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 17,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.42 and $90.18, with an estimated average price of $83.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,876 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MarineMax Inc (HZO)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in MarineMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.73 and $59.04, with an estimated average price of $53.66. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89. The stock is now traded at around $76.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,911 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT)
James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Allegiant Travel Co. The purchase prices were between $163.67 and $202.31, with an estimated average price of $185.51. The stock is now traded at around $167.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 128,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 247.74%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.026000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 40,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 69.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.298200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 276,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 303533.33%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $143.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 18,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 74.80%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 127,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 423.27%. The purchase prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $211.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $26.61 and $27.8, with an estimated average price of $27.25.Sold Out: Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. The sale prices were between $22.25 and $24.72, with an estimated average price of $23.51.Sold Out: (CAI)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $55.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $55.94.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $45.21.Sold Out: Natera Inc (NTRA)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.
