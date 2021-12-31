Everence Capital Management Inc Buys LyondellBasell Industries NV, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Match Group Inc, Sells CBRE Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Johnson Controls International PLC

- New Purchases: MTCH, PPG, FRC, AME, EPAM, FTV, CTXS, TER, ENPH, CRL, EFX, TECH, SBNY, ROL, AMEH, SEDG, LGND, NTAP, VRSN, STX, TRMB, LTHM, HWM, NPO, CLX, CDMO, ARE, ANIK, BBY, KMX, CPF, ENTA, XNCR, EBS, CERN, QNST, QRVO, IDCC, FDS, FMBI, GPS, EHTH, PNTG, TREE, PGTI, CARA, DEA, CHCT, GNL, GCP, TRHC, ICHR, HZO, TVTY, APOG, BLFS, CSGS, CTS, CCRN, GCO, GES, HAFC, DIN, IPAR, GPRE, NTCT, PFBC, PRA, SLP, SBSI, TDS, UEIC, UHT, VECO, WW, ZUMZ, ARLO,
- Added Positions: LYB, CL, TSLA, JNJ, ATVI, MRK, UNH, ECL, ICE, BLK, COST, NDAQ, ZTS, BAC, EXPE, ISRG, KMB, MRNA, BIIB, DLX, SPG, LUV, VZ, V, VRSK, CSX, SCHW, EW, MS, IQV, PLD, APD, HUM, INTU, MSEX, NVDA, GL, CTLT, AMP, AMAT, AVA, BLL, BMY, EXR, NEE, IT, TILE, KLAC, LRCX, NFLX, ROK, ROST, SBAC, TROW, TSCO, USB, WBA, DIS, WM, L, AVGO, FTNT, HLT, ADI, AZO, ADSK, CME, CI, EA, EMR, FAST, FITB, HPQ, MCD, MTD, MCHP, NSC, ES, ORCL, PNC, REGN, YUM, IPGP, DAL, MSCI, FN, ACN, AWR, CLB, ATGE, LOW, PBI, CRM, SKT, TWI, UTL, WTS, BKR, CARR, SITC, FDX, FBC, GNW, GS, HUBG, INDB, ISBC, TBI, MKC, MED, NWL, RRC, ROP, SIG, SFNC, SKYW, VLO, AAWW, TMUS, CELH, MXL, WD, INN, AMCX, PRLB, TRUP, BNED, DOW, FISV, DHC,
- Reduced Positions: CBRE, JPM, JCI, RSG, COP, ABBV, LLY, WAT, SPGI, TT, CVS, ABT, LNC, CHTR, HIG, IR, OGN, ITW, DHR, NEM, PAYX, IRM, UNP, WRB, HCA, PYPL, MTB, CCI, GIS, C, RMD, CHD, NKE, MLM, MAR, WHR, CAH, CMCSA, TEL, VNO, AIG, MA, COF, BIO, RHI, PGR, LIN, MCK, CBU, JNPR, FRT, HSIC, KO, F, DE, DFS, DG, SYF, AXP, OTIS, TWTR, BRC, CWT, GWW, MYE, BKNG, ABC,
- Sold Out: EL, MDT, M, CNC, MTRX, STMP, CINF, QURE, NUE, DPZ, CMA, PVH, LYV, ZION, NRG, VICR, RAVN, RPAI, DVA, LUMN, CE, POWI, MD, HOLX, CADE, CADE, UFS, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, TUP, ECHO, CRMT, JYNT, SJI, NBTB, MDP, EPAC, RRGB, PSMT, USPH, MERC, KRG, HMN, PLMR, AMBC, CRS, RGNX, CMO, RGS, DAKT, ENDP, SLVM,
For the details of EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/everence+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 351,448 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 173,238 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,700 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio.
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 19,760 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.41%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,156 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio.
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.81 and $175.53, with an estimated average price of $144.36. The stock is now traded at around $106.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $152.103800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Republic Bank (FRC)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Republic Bank. The purchase prices were between $196.19 and $221.91, with an estimated average price of $211.13. The stock is now traded at around $165.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AMETEK Inc (AME)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in AMETEK Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.11 and $147.41, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $132.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $445.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortive Corp (FTV)
Everence Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Fortive Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.95 and $79.13, with an estimated average price of $75.09. The stock is now traded at around $68.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 36.77%. The purchase prices were between $84.55 and $99.46, with an estimated average price of $92.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 79,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 219.84%. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 31,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 327.29%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 36.71%. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 69,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 239.92%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $182.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Everence Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 71.56%. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,341 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.Sold Out: Macy's Inc (M)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Macy's Inc. The sale prices were between $22.21 and $37.37, with an estimated average price of $27.38.Sold Out: Matrix Service Co (MTRX)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Matrix Service Co. The sale prices were between $6.58 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $9.36.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64.Sold Out: uniQure NV (QURE)
Everence Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in uniQure NV. The sale prices were between $20.24 and $36.01, with an estimated average price of $28.54.
Here is the complete portfolio of EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVERENCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying