NFL Conference Championship Sunday Airs Live on Westwood One

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood One, America’s largest audio network and the official network radio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of NFL Conference Championship Sunday. Doubleheader coverage will begin with the pregame show at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 30, when the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship at 3:02 p.m. ET, followed immediately by the NFC Championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.



SUNDAY, JANUARY 30, 2022:

2:00 p.m. ET: AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME CINCINNATI BENGALS @ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Tony Boselli (analyst), and Ross Tucker (sideline reporter)



6:15 p.m. ET: NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS @ LOS ANGELES RAMS Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)



Scott Graham will host pregame, halftime, and postgame shows for both broadcasts

The winners will meet in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which also can be heard on Westwood One.

Listeners can hear each of Westwood One’s NFL broadcasts on nearly 500 terrestrial radio stations nationwide, as well as on SiriusXM and on NFL Game Pass. You can find more information on westwoodonesports.com and on the Twitter account @westwood1sports.

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987—featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl -- its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the Final Four®; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents CBS Sports Radio. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at facebook.com/westwoodonesports and Twitter at twitter.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit www.westwoodonesports.com.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

