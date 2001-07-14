Diageo North America Receives Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index for Fourteenth Consecutive Year

For the fourteenth year in a row, Diageo North America has received a perfect score. The company attributes part of its success to its 10-year action plan to help create a more inclusive and sustainable world, Society 2030: Spirit of Progress.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005473/en/

The 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) is a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) workplace equality. Diageo North America’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria also designates the company as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

From Jeanine Dooley, Head of Inclusion & Diversity, Diageo North America: “We believe that diversity fuels growth and innovation and ensures we can authentically sell our brands to our consumers, while reflecting the multicultural consumers who enjoy our brands. This emphasis on a multicultural mindset is critical to the future of our business, our marketing and communications strategies and our actions as employees.

“We encourage strong personal and professional networks among our teams to foster a sense of value and connectivity. In North America we have nine (9) Business Resource Groups (BRGs) active in empowering and connecting our employee community and strengthening access to our diverse consumer base.

"At Diageo, we strive to bring our best authentic selves to work every day. I am so proud of our long-standing partnership with HRC, brought to life by this endorsement, recognizing the inclusive guidelines, policies and benefits that advance that authenticity in our workplace."

This recognition is a part of a growing list of honors Diageo has earned for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Recent honors include:

2022 – Bloomberg Gender Equality Index: Diageo was named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality.

Diageo was named to the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality. 2021 – The Dave Thomas Foundation Best Adoption-Friendly Workplace: We ranked #1 for our industry and #11 overall. Diageo North America was recognized for having the best parental leave for adoption because of our ground-breaking parental leave policy,

We ranked #1 for our industry and #11 overall. Diageo North America was recognized for having the best parental leave for adoption because of our ground-breaking parental leave policy, 2021 - Seramount Best Company for Dads: This is our third year in a row to earn this distinction. We have been honored with this accolade for our forward-thinking practices on paternity, gender-neutral parental leave and flex philosophy.

This is our third year in a row to earn this distinction. We have been honored with this accolade for our forward-thinking practices on paternity, gender-neutral parental leave and flex philosophy. 2021 – Best Places for Parents Working Remotely: Fatherly and Scary Mommy Magazine recognized Diageo North America for the first time.

Fatherly and Scary Mommy Magazine recognized Diageo North America for the first time. 2021 – Best Places to Work for Moms: Fatherly and Scary Mommy Magazine recognized Diageo North America for the first time.

Fatherly and Scary Mommy Magazine recognized Diageo North America for the first time. 2020 – Working Mother Media named Diageo a top company for Executive Women

named Diageo a top company for Executive Women 2020 – Working Mother Media recognized Diageo North America for 12 th consecutive year as a 2020 Working Mother 100 Best Companies for our strong leadership in creating progressive programs that support career development.

for our strong leadership in creating progressive programs that support career development. 2020 - Working Mother Media recognizes Diageo North America as a 2020 Best Company for Dads for our ongoing commitment to forward-thinking workplace programs in the areas of parental leave, family support, and job flexibility.

for our ongoing commitment to forward-thinking workplace programs in the areas of parental leave, family support, and job flexibility. 2020 – Fast Company’s Best Workplaces for Innovators: Diageo’s workplace culture was recognized by Fast Company in their second year of this list.

Diageo’s workplace culture was recognized by Fast Company in their second year of this list. 2020 – National Association of Female Executives (NAFE): Diageo North America was named one of the 2020 Top Companies for Executive Women by NAFE. This is the 10 th year NAFE has named Diageo to its Top Companies list.

Diageo North America was named one of the 2020 Top Companies for Executive Women by NAFE. This is the 10 year NAFE has named Diageo to its Top Companies list. 2020 – Working Mother Magazine: Diageo North America was recognized as a 2020 Best Company for Multicultural Women, for its strong leadership in creating progressive programs.

Diageo North America was recognized as a 2020 Best Company for Multicultural Women, for its strong leadership in creating progressive programs. 2019 – Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index: Diageo ranked 2 nd amongst the top 25 most diverse and inclusive companies for a fourth consecutive year in the 2019 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index – improving on our 4 th place ranking in 2018

Diageo ranked 2 amongst the top 25 most diverse and inclusive companies for a fourth consecutive year in the 2019 Refinitiv Diversity & Inclusion Index – improving on our 4 place ranking in 2018 2019 – Equileap Global Gender Equality Report: Diageo was ranked as the number one business globally for gender equality in the Equileap 2019 Global Gender Equality Report and Ranking.

Long-standing partnerships and sponsorships

Est. 2019 – Creative Equals: Diageo was announced as the exclusive sponsor of the briefs for the Creative Equals 'Returners' scheme, #CreativeComeback.

Diageo was announced as the exclusive sponsor of the briefs for the Creative Equals 'Returners' scheme, #CreativeComeback. Est. 2019 – Paradigm for Parity: Diageo North America, in partnership with the Paradigm for Parity® coalition, announced its commitment to achieving gender parity.

Diageo North America, in partnership with the Paradigm for Parity® coalition, announced its commitment to achieving gender parity. Est. 2018 – CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion: Diageo, has joined the growing number of organizations pledging to advance inclusion and diversity in the workplace. Diageo North America is the first beverage alcohol company to make such a commitment.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About HRC

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005473/en/