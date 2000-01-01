Brandes Investment's 4th-Quarter Letter: The Case for Value in a Well-Diversified Portfolio

Dear Clients and Friends,

Regular readers of our quarterly letters will know that we routinely return to a broad theme—that we believe value exposure warrants a meaningful position in a well-diversified portfolio. We have maintained this conviction even after value stocks had underperformed their growth counterparts for well over a decade (MSCI World Value vs. MSCI World Growth). Events in 2021 supported our position, with value generally doing well. In our past letters, we have pointed out that when value stocks outperformed growth stocks or the general market, our portfolios tended to do even better.

As we embark on a new year, we invite you to reflect on where we have been—and where we might be headed. Investors who loaded up on growth stocks 10+ years ago—or simply switched to purely passively managed, index-tracking products—likely have enjoyed solid performance while a value-centric approach trailed. Over this period, many markets have been buoyed by record low interest rates, unprecedented and coordinated action by central banks around the world, and enthusiasm for leading technology companies.

Amid these dynamics, we pose a couple of questions: do you think the next five or 10 years will look exactly like the past? If so, what’s your conviction level? If you are 100% certain nothing will change, you probably won’t want to change the allocations in your portfolio. Instead, you might prefer to allow growth allocations to run, continue to add to a handful of strong-performing stocks, and remain concentrated in the United States.

In previous letters, we have noted that over the past several years, many capital allocators have allowed their allocation to value and to companies outside of the United States to drift lower. No one can say for certain when the optimal time will be to reverse those allocations. However, the potential for rising interest rates and inflationary pressures may indicate that 2022 represents a compelling time to consider a higher allocation to value stocks.

We firmly believe that the price investors pay for any security relative to its underlying worth drives long-term returns. This belief is the essence of value investing. And right now, as can be seen in the chart below, the valuation levels for value versus growth are about as attractive as we’ve seen in 20 years. We also show that after such periods of outsized dispersion between value and growth, value outperformed the general market.

History tells us that there tends to be a cyclicality to equity markets, and the same has been true for the returns of various investment approaches. Since 1978, the Brandes Global Equity Strategy clearly demonstrates this cyclicality. Yet, despite the ups and downs, as can be seen from the chart below, this strategy posted annualized outperformance of 225 basis points net of fees over that period, with even greater outperformance versus the value and growth indices.

Crises come and go, markets correct, markets grow, governments around the world act unpredictably, and investor sentiment changes like the wind. Trying to predict what will happen next is, in our opinion, a futile exercise. However, in our experience, a sensible investment approach, applied consistently, has historically rewarded the patient investor over the long term. Therefore, our view is the same today as it has been in the past and will likely be in years to come—stay invested, rebalance consistently, and consider a meaningful allocation to value as part of a diversified portfolio.

We wish you and your loved ones a healthy and prosperous 2022.

Brandes Investment Partners

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. One cannot invest directly in an index.

