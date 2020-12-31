New Residential Investment Corp. Announces Tax Treatment of 2021 Dividends

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ; “New Residential” or the “Company”) today announced the tax treatment of its 2021 common and preferred stock dividend distributions.

Common Stock Dividends

During 2021, taxable dividends for New Residential’s common stock (CUSIP #64828T201) were approximately $0.50014 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2021 common stock distributions.

Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date(1) Form Dividend Dividend(2) Dividend(3) Capital Gain Capital Total Q4’20 12/31/20 01/29/21 Cash $0.11768 $0.00005 $0.11763 $0.00000 $0.08232 $0.20000 Q1’21 04/05/21 04/30/21 Cash $0.11768 $0.00005 $0.11763 $0.00000 $0.08232 $0.20000 Q2’21 07/02/21 07/30/21 Cash $0.11768 $0.00005 $0.11763 $0.00000 $0.08232 $0.20000 Q3’21 10/04/21 10/29/21 Cash $0.14710 $0.00006 $0.14704 $0.00000 $0.10290 $0.25000

7.50% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series A”) Dividends

During 2021, taxable dividends for New Residential’s Series A preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T300) were approximately $1.87500 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2021 Series A preferred stock distributions.

Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date(1) Form Dividend Dividend(2) Dividend(3) Capital Gain Capital Total Q4’20 01/15/21 02/12/21 Cash $0.46875 $0.00012 $0.46863 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.46875 Q1’21 04/15/21 05/17/21 Cash $0.46875 $0.00012 $0.46863 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.46875 Q2’21 07/15/21 08/16/21 Cash $0.46875 $0.00012 $0.46863 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.46875 Q3’21 10/15/21 11/15/21 Cash $0.46875 $0.00012 $0.46863 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.46875

7.125% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series B”) Dividends

During 2021, taxable dividends for New Residential’s Series B preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T409) were approximately $1.78124 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2021 Series B preferred stock distributions.

Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date(1) Form Dividend Dividend(2) Dividend(3) Capital Gain Capital Total Q4’20 01/15/21 02/12/21 Cash $0.44531 $0.00011 $0.44520 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.44531 Q1’21 04/15/21 05/17/21 Cash $0.44531 $0.00011 $0.44520 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.44531 Q2’21 07/15/21 08/16/21 Cash $0.44531 $0.00011 $0.44520 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.44531 Q3’21 10/15/21 11/15/21 Cash $0.44531 $0.00011 $0.44520 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.44531

6.375% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series C”) Dividends

During 2021, taxable dividends for New Residential’s Series C preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T508) were approximately $1.59376 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2021 Series C preferred stock distributions.

Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date(1) Form Dividend Dividend(2) Dividend(3) Capital Gain Capital Total Q4’20 01/15/21 02/12/21 Cash $0.39844 $0.00010 $0.39834 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.39844 Q1’21 04/15/21 05/17/21 Cash $0.39844 $0.00010 $0.39834 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.39844 Q2’21 07/15/21 08/16/21 Cash $0.39844 $0.00010 $0.39834 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.39844 Q3’21 10/15/21 11/15/21 Cash $0.39844 $0.00010 $0.39834 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.39844

7.00% Series D Fixed Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D”) Dividends

During 2021, taxable dividends for New Residential’s Series D preferred stock (CUSIP #64828T706) were approximately $0.28194 per share. The following table summarizes the tax treatment for the 2021 Series D preferred stock distributions.

Record Pay Ordinary Qualified Section 199A Long-Term Return of Date Date(1) Form Dividend Dividend(2) Dividend(3) Capital Gain Capital Total Q3’21 10/15/21 11/15/21 Cash $0.28194 $0.00007 $0.28187 $0.00000 $0.00000 $0.28194

The data provided in this press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute tax advice. Stockholders are urged to consult their own tax advisors regarding any issues or decisions regarding the proper tax treatment of their shares of New Residential.

(1) The Q4’21 distribution is being treated as received by stockholders and taxable in 2022.

(2) Qualified Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

(3) Section 199A Dividend is a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Dividend amount.

ABOUT NEW RESIDENTIAL

New Residential is a leading provider of capital and services to the mortgage and financial services industry. The Company’s mission is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns in all interest rate environments through a complementary portfolio of investments and operating businesses. Since inception in 2013, New Residential has delivered over $3.9 billion in dividends to shareholders. New Residential’s investment portfolio is composed of mortgage servicing related assets (full and excess MSRs and servicer advances), residential securities (and associated called rights) and loans (including single family rental), and consumer loans. New Residential’s investments in operating entities include leading origination and servicing platforms through wholly-owned subsidiaries, Newrez LLC and Caliber Home Loans Inc., as well as investments in affiliated businesses that provide mortgage related services. New Residential is organized and conducts its operations to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a global investment management firm, and headquartered in New York City.

