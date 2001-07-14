Customers Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Its Series E and Series F Preferred Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: CUBI) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: CUBIPrE) of $0.333922 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022.

The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: CUBIPrF) of $ 0.310297 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:CUBI, Financial) is a bank holding company which provides financial services through its subsidiary Customers Bank, a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $19.6 billion at December 31, 2021. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches. Customers Bank provides blockchain-based digital payments via the Customers Bank Instant Token (CBITTM) which allows clients to make instant payments in U.S. dollars, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. More at www.customersbank.com.

