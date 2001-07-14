Sproutly Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (FRA: 38G) (OTCQB: SRUTF) (“Sproutly" or the “Company”) today announced the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2021.

Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended November 30, 2021

The Company settled outstanding current debt of the Company and the Company’s subsidiary, Toronto Herbal Remedies Inc., in the aggregate amount of $145,448.44, pursuant to the terms of debt settlement agreements with two arm’s length creditors. In settlement of the Debt, the Company has issued an aggregate of 2,908,968 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share.

The Company signed a Letter of Intent for the formation of a commercial relationship with Kingston Cannabis Inc. (“KCI”), to produce its cannabis-infused beverages through a co-packing arrangement with KCI. KCI’s affiliate, Kingston Aluminum Technologies Inc. (“KAT”) will provide custom designed aluminum packaging for Sproutly’s products. In addition, KCI and Sproutly will collaborate on the consumer evaluation of Sproutly’s formulations that are made using ingredients produced by the proprietary APP cannabis processing technology.

Subsequent Events

On December 31, 2021, the Company, pursuant to a convertible debenture indenture dated October 24, 2018 between the Company and TSX Trust Company, as trustee, which has been amended pursuant to a first supplemental indenture dated April 24, 2020, a second supplemental indenture dated July 23, 2020, a third supplemental indenture dated September 23, 2020 and a fourth supplemental indenture dated April 22, 2021 (collectively, the "Indenture"), the Company settled accrued and unpaid interest ("Interest") under the Indenture in the amount of $70,000 through the issuance of 1,400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Settlement Share.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis

The Company’s unaudited consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes at and for the period ended November 30, 2021, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended November 30, 2021, are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Sproutly Canada, Inc.

Sproutly’s core objective is to become the leading supplier of unique ingredients and customized formulations to the cannabis beverage and edibles market. Our water-soluble Infuz 2 O and BioNatural Oils will deliver unique brands to international markets that are striving to produce a diverse portfolio of differentiated consumer products. Sproutly’s business focus is to execute on partnerships with local and globally established consumer brands to leverage their existing customer bases, further expand brand loyalty, assist with marketing, and support distribution networks to deliver the benefits of the APP technology with speed and efficiency worldwide.

For more information on Sproutly, please visit www.sproutly.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or believes regarding future events of management of Sproutly Canada. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “occur”. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the date of trading of the Sproutly Shares on the CSE and final regulatory approvals. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Sproutly Canada. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220128005539/en/