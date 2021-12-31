Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF, Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF, Sells Splunk Inc, AT&T Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

New Purchases: IFF, IGEB, FDHY, NEOG, DSL, VRTX, IJS, RIET, CME, PLD, FCPI, AMAT, USFR, DFAS, EXI, GSY, FVD, CABO, ITB, KRE, XLP, ZTS, ATO, CLX, FCX, AXP, XLB, VOOV, TEQI, SPYG, TFC, JAAA, IWD, DE, DOV, GBX, HAS, MRVL, UPS, WHR, DFUS, AWK, BHVN, AA, AMRC, WDAY, LILAK,

Investment company Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Current Portfolio ) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF, Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund, sells Splunk Inc, AT&T Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d. As of 2021Q4, Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d owns 365 stocks with a total value of $350 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,726 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,446 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,423 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,548 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 39,501 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. New Position

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $130.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 39,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 41,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.43 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Neogen Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $243.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 191,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 43.08%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 136,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 67.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 57,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 110.31%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 48.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $66.3, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 51.35%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 37,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 38.46%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $138.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 8,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 28.84%. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 7,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.43%. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 6,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.52%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 16,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.64%. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 13,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.