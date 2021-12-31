Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF, Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF, Sells Splunk Inc, AT&T Inc, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

- New Purchases: IFF, IGEB, FDHY, NEOG, DSL, VRTX, IJS, RIET, CME, PLD, FCPI, AMAT, USFR, DFAS, EXI, GSY, FVD, CABO, ITB, KRE, XLP, ZTS, ATO, CLX, FCX, AXP, XLB, VOOV, TEQI, SPYG, TFC, JAAA, IWD, DE, DOV, GBX, HAS, MRVL, UPS, WHR, DFUS, AWK, BHVN, AA, AMRC, WDAY, LILAK,
- Added Positions: HNDL, GOF, GDX, EMR, USMV, AAPL, RYF, JEPI, GE, BKLN, IVV, AMZN, PFE, RYE, AEP, NOC, STNG, GBIL, XLF, SMH, HON, BIL, VTIP, AMGN, MSFT, GOOG, VIG, VTV, LLY, IRM, NFLX, IAU, IBB, RGI, SHY, VBR, BRK.B, BMY, QCOM, TJX, SPY, TIP, VCIT, XLV, NEE, KMB, LIN, VZ, CRSP, UPST, IEF, IVE, PFF, PSI, ADP, CMCSA, COP, D, DUK, ENB, PNW, PXD, REGN, SO, MA, BNTX, RBLX, DGRO, ESGU, IWM, RSP, SCHD, VO, XLE, XLI, ACN, APD, CSX, CVS, CVX, FDX, GIS, IBM, MDLZ, MGM, MAR, MRK, NWN, OLN, PTC, PH, PEG, SBUX, UNH, AGI, AVGO, BCX, NVTA, NTLA, TTD, OKTA, MRNA, SNOW, BSV, IEFA, SLQD, TLT, VB, VTI, BMO, BLK, EPD, EXC, GILD, LHX, HOLX, K, MKL, NSC, PPL, SYY, TMO, WM, ZBRA, FAX, GGN, V, PM, PACB, FHLC, STIP, TDTF, VCSH, VEA, VGT, VYM,
- Reduced Positions: T, DIS, MDT, HD, ASML, BND, MCD, ZM, SPAB, BAC, MINT, ICSH, LMT, XOM, FISV, WIW, WMT, PYPL, VNLA, AGG, NEM, ILMN, ETN, BA, DVY, IEI, CRWD, COST, MMM, FB, SILJ, SLV, BIV, ABBV, XLK, SHOP, CAT, PG, ORCL, BP, JPM, ADBE, IEMG, CL, GLD, FTEC, QQQJ, IVOL, FDN, RTM, JPST, DIAL, CRM, ARKW, ABT, BST, SOXX, RTX, MO, USB, ABNB, ACWV, LUV, ARKK, AEM, PHO, NOBL, FNCL, XLU, XLY, MUB, ISTB, IQLT, JPS, FDM, TSM, SACH, WFC, GAB, ASG, GM, NCV, HIX,
- Sold Out: SPLK, ARKG, IVZ, ICLN, DOCU, DG, SWKS, RINF, FUMB, EEMA, PLTR, DOW, CHGG, VGSH, DRIV, GDXJ, ZBH, WY, PTON, SQ, FLMI, GVIP, HEWJ, HYDB, MUST,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,726 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,446 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,423 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,548 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) - 39,501 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $153.12, with an estimated average price of $145.73. The stock is now traded at around $130.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 39,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.38, with an estimated average price of $52.67. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 41,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.43 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 23,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Neogen Corp (NEOG)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Neogen Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $15.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $243.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 191,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 43.08%. The purchase prices were between $17.89 and $20.63, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $18.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 136,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 67.17%. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 57,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 110.31%. The purchase prices were between $86.79 and $100.15, with an estimated average price of $94.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 13,508 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 47.32%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 22,789 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 48.05%. The purchase prices were between $61.05 and $66.3, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 26,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.Sold Out: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32.Sold Out: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The sale prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 51.35%. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $25.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 37,684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 38.46%. The sale prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $138.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 8,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 28.84%. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 7,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 28.43%. The sale prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 6,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 20.52%. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 16,444 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)
Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.64%. The sale prices were between $29.4 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.64. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bay Colony Advisory Group, Inc d still held 13,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.
