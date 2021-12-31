Griffin Asset Management, Inc. Buys RH, Greenbrier Inc, Intel Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp, Blackstone Inc, 3M Co

- New Purchases: RH, CSCO, CEQP, DOCN, RRR, SPG, BCE, DUK, IYE, LOB, MRVL, NUE, TTE, U, VNQ,
- Added Positions: OLED, DIS, V, INTC, GBX, MELI, ABBV, HON, VOO, SHOP, UNH, PFE, CR, VZ, TFC, TTD, ASML, VIAC, BIPC, BRK.B, GS, PLSE, MDT, PG, GE, VRTX, NIO, MRK, UNP, NVDA, TSLA, PM, PXD, O, SOFI, SOFI, LUMN, UL, UPS, ZM, LMT, ENB, GIS, ISRG, IJK, IJJ, IVV, CLF, C, BMRN, ARCC, MCD, BAM, WM, VB, CL, CMCSA, DFS, EIX, EMR, ATY, EPD, HACK, FEZ, SO, BEN, FLGT, SE, ROKU, GILD, PYPL, K, LHX, NFLX, MS, LMND, LIN,
- Reduced Positions: IBM, BX, AAPL, MMM, MSFT, LUV, AXDX, BMY, T, FVRR, WFC, MTDR, DOCS, FB, COST, PINS, CRWD, BA, ZTS, BABA, SLB, GOOG, PLD, PNC, CAT, BRK.A, HD, DOV, UPST, FDX, ACN, VRSK, SNA, SBUX, JPM, JNJ, KMI, NOW, IPOF, SYY, TJX, BAC, COP, CVX, MGNI, AMZN, PEP, RDS.B, NNOX, IRM, ULTA, TEAM, CWEN, BR, BXMT, SKLZ, ALB, USB, VTRS, WPC, TXG, APA, SQ, DOCU, ET, ETSY, FAST, OM, GM, GLBE, LMACU, MTTR, MO, MPLX, NKE, GH, AMT, ROST, EQIX, UPH, MP, AWH, DEO, VVOS, AXON, AVGO,
- Sold Out: TDOC, CERN, IIPR, DKNG, PSTH, CRSP, NVS, FSLY, KD, FLR, APPN, TUEM, BRMK, MBT, IPOD,
These are the top 5 holdings of GRIFFIN ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 553,609 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.77%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 208,266 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.9%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,607 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.38%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 37,695 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
- Visa Inc (V) - 70,438 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.03%
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $391.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,321 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $28.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (DOCN)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.01 and $130.26, with an estimated average price of $93.74. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.89 and $57.58, with an estimated average price of $51.91. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $146.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.01%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 137,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc by 395.82%. The purchase prices were between $39.48 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $43.35. The stock is now traded at around $38.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 34,435 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1048.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.34%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,489 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 62.58%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $872.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 969 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 242.84%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.Sold Out: Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (IIPR)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $228.48 and $286.21, with an estimated average price of $256.97.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84.Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)
Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $88.13, with an estimated average price of $83.08.
