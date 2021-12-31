New Capital Management LP Buys Compass Therapeutics Inc, Sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

Investment company New Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Compass Therapeutics Inc, sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, New Capital Management LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of New Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. New Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. New Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. New Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New Capital Management LP keeps buying
- New Purchases: CMPX,
- Added Positions: STIP, DFAX, BSV, TFLO, AGG, IAGG,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, VT, COST, MSFT, ACWI, IBM, DIS,
- Sold Out: SYLD,
For the details of New Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of New Capital Management LP
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,344,819 shares, 20.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 108,803 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78%
- Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 781,030 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,829 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 109,445 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%
New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $1.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $60.37 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $63.36.
Here is the complete portfolio of New Capital Management LP. Also check out:
1. New Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. New Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. New Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New Capital Management LP keeps buying