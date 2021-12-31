New Capital Management LP Buys Compass Therapeutics Inc, Sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

New Purchases: CMPX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Compass Therapeutics Inc, sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, New Capital Management LP owns 42 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 1,344,819 shares, 20.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 108,803 shares, 16.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 781,030 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,829 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 109,445 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.43%

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.88 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.56. The stock is now traded at around $1.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,243 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $60.37 and $66.57, with an estimated average price of $63.36.