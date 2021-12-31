RPG Investment Advisory, LLC Buys VanEck Oil Services ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: ATVI, PHM, OKTA,
- Added Positions: OIH, IWM, BA, ADBE, PYPL, SQ, GT, RTX, PK, O, SVC, DIS, LVS, GOOG, AAPL, VZ, IBM, MWA, TWTR, SHAK, LUV, GILD, BABA, CRM, CYBR, PWR, DM, XOM, CSCO, TAN, VTV, KOMP, VOX,
- Reduced Positions: VXX, SSYS, BAC, COP, JPM, CVX, C, PSX, NET, OHI, CR, LDOS, CVS, XLV, XL, QYLD, CSQ, XBI, JNJ, V, DGS, GLD, VIG, XLF,
- Sold Out: EWG, MRK, PFE, DLS, QCOM, T, TXN, CFX, BMY, CLX, ZS, BRK.B, CCL, GIS, RAD, RUN, HACK, IWF, JETS, SPY, USO, ABT, HES, CMCSA, XRAY, DE, EOG, FDX, FLS, F, GOOGL, IDXX, INTC, LMT, LOW, MDT, OMC, STX, UAL, UPS, CHI, DAL, SBRA, CSOD, SAVE, FB, NCLH, PAYC, TTD, IIPR, LYFT, QS, LCID, BIL, BOTZ, FXI, IJR, IYW, UCO, VCSH, XLB, XLI, DDD, MMM, AES, A, MO, AMT, AMGN, ADM, AZN, BP, BIDU, BYD, CWT, CPB, CIEN, CI, CL, GLW, WOLF, CCI, LOAN, DLR, DD, DUK, ETN, LLY, EPD, EPR, EXPE, NEE, FL, GD, GE, HAIN, HAS, PEAK, HT, HD, HOV, MTCH, ISRG, KIM, MAC, MCD, MPW, MED, MU, TAP, NYCB, NYMT, NWL, NKE, NOK, NWBI, PCG, PPL, PEP, PETS, PLUG, PII, PSA, RMBS, RF, WRK, ROST, RDS.A, STM, SPG, SWKS, SONY, SO, TSM, VGR, VTR, VMC, WPC, WMT, WM, WFC, IRBT, ET, DSU, HYB, ERC, UTG, GSAT, LULU, MASI, BIP, ARR, AQN, BLNK, BUD, AVGO, GNRC, PBA, TSLA, GM, APTS, ZNGA, PRLB, WTER, AMBA, RH, ZTS, SBSW, SFM, KIO, ANY, BANX, CGC, MC, ANET, ACB, W, FRPT, LMRK, TLRY, TLRY, SEDG, NSA, SHOP, GNL, CRON, TWLO, CRSP, GRWG, RA, ROKU, BAND, IQ, SONO, NIO, ELAN, MRNA, LEVI, PINS, ZM, UBER, FVRR, CHWY, BIPC, VTOL, RIDE, CYBN, AI, ABNB, COIN, FYBR, MMAT, ARKK, BETZ, BLOK, DFEN, DIA, EDC, EMLC, ESGD, ESGE, ESPO, EWS, EWT, FCOM, FDIS, FHLC, FSTA, FTEC, FUTY, HDV, IDV, IJK, IJS, IUSG, IVW, IWD, IYE, IYF, MXI, PFF, PGX, QQQ, RWR, SCHD, SLV, SLYV, SPSM, TDIV, TECL, USHY, USMV, VAW, VBK, VCLT, VEA, VMBS, VUG, VV, VWO, XBUY, XLK, XLP,
These are the top 5 holdings of RPG Investment Advisory, LLC
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 84,875 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,325 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,638 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 171,150 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,369 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 120,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PulteGroup Inc (PHM)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 138,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $184.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 31,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.35%. The purchase prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 51,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1150.08%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $195.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 31,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Boeing Co (BA)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $190.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 51,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $518.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 38,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.Sold Out: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $69.5 and $75.39, with an estimated average price of $73.03.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: Colfax Corp (CFX)
RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59.
