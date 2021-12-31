RPG Investment Advisory, LLC Buys VanEck Oil Services ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: ATVI, PHM, OKTA,

ATVI, PHM, OKTA, Added Positions: OIH, IWM, BA, ADBE, PYPL, SQ, GT, RTX, PK, O, SVC, DIS, LVS, GOOG, AAPL, VZ, IBM, MWA, TWTR, SHAK, LUV, GILD, BABA, CRM, CYBR, PWR, DM, XOM, CSCO, TAN, VTV, KOMP, VOX,

OIH, IWM, BA, ADBE, PYPL, SQ, GT, RTX, PK, O, SVC, DIS, LVS, GOOG, AAPL, VZ, IBM, MWA, TWTR, SHAK, LUV, GILD, BABA, CRM, CYBR, PWR, DM, XOM, CSCO, TAN, VTV, KOMP, VOX, Reduced Positions: VXX, SSYS, BAC, COP, JPM, CVX, C, PSX, NET, OHI, CR, LDOS, CVS, XLV, XL, QYLD, CSQ, XBI, JNJ, V, DGS, GLD, VIG, XLF,

VXX, SSYS, BAC, COP, JPM, CVX, C, PSX, NET, OHI, CR, LDOS, CVS, XLV, XL, QYLD, CSQ, XBI, JNJ, V, DGS, GLD, VIG, XLF, Sold Out: EWG, MRK, PFE, DLS, QCOM, T, TXN, CFX, BMY, CLX, ZS, BRK.B, CCL, GIS, RAD, RUN, HACK, IWF, JETS, SPY, USO, ABT, HES, CMCSA, XRAY, DE, EOG, FDX, FLS, F, GOOGL, IDXX, INTC, LMT, LOW, MDT, OMC, STX, UAL, UPS, CHI, DAL, SBRA, CSOD, SAVE, FB, NCLH, PAYC, TTD, IIPR, LYFT, QS, LCID, BIL, BOTZ, FXI, IJR, IYW, UCO, VCSH, XLB, XLI, DDD, MMM, AES, A, MO, AMT, AMGN, ADM, AZN, BP, BIDU, BYD, CWT, CPB, CIEN, CI, CL, GLW, WOLF, CCI, LOAN, DLR, DD, DUK, ETN, LLY, EPD, EPR, EXPE, NEE, FL, GD, GE, HAIN, HAS, PEAK, HT, HD, HOV, MTCH, ISRG, KIM, MAC, MCD, MPW, MED, MU, TAP, NYCB, NYMT, NWL, NKE, NOK, NWBI, PCG, PPL, PEP, PETS, PLUG, PII, PSA, RMBS, RF, WRK, ROST, RDS.A, STM, SPG, SWKS, SONY, SO, TSM, VGR, VTR, VMC, WPC, WMT, WM, WFC, IRBT, ET, DSU, HYB, ERC, UTG, GSAT, LULU, MASI, BIP, ARR, AQN, BLNK, BUD, AVGO, GNRC, PBA, TSLA, GM, APTS, ZNGA, PRLB, WTER, AMBA, RH, ZTS, SBSW, SFM, KIO, ANY, BANX, CGC, MC, ANET, ACB, W, FRPT, LMRK, TLRY, TLRY, SEDG, NSA, SHOP, GNL, CRON, TWLO, CRSP, GRWG, RA, ROKU, BAND, IQ, SONO, NIO, ELAN, MRNA, LEVI, PINS, ZM, UBER, FVRR, CHWY, BIPC, VTOL, RIDE, CYBN, AI, ABNB, COIN, FYBR, MMAT, ARKK, BETZ, BLOK, DFEN, DIA, EDC, EMLC, ESGD, ESGE, ESPO, EWS, EWT, FCOM, FDIS, FHLC, FSTA, FTEC, FUTY, HDV, IDV, IJK, IJS, IUSG, IVW, IWD, IYE, IYF, MXI, PFF, PGX, QQQ, RWR, SCHD, SLV, SLYV, SPSM, TDIV, TECL, USHY, USMV, VAW, VBK, VCLT, VEA, VMBS, VUG, VV, VWO, XBUY, XLK, XLP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Oil Services ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, PulteGroup Inc, Okta Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, sells iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, Qualcomm Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RPG Investment Advisory, LLC owns 93 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RPG Investment Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rpg+investment+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 84,875 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,325 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,638 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 171,150 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,369 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 120,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $57.65, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 138,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $184.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 31,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 857.35%. The purchase prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 51,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1150.08%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $195.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 31,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Boeing Co by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $190.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 51,045 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 34.78%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $518.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,707 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 36.24%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 38,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Block Inc by 39.77%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 38,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $69.5 and $75.39, with an estimated average price of $73.03.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

RPG Investment Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Colfax Corp. The sale prices were between $42.94 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $48.59.