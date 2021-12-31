Poplar Forest Capital LLC Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, Discovery Inc, Sells Murphy Oil Corp, Nucor Corp, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: PM, DISCA, ATH,
- Added Positions: DLTR, IBM, ALL, LVS, RPV, MSFT, PEP, ABBV, ABT, COST,
- Reduced Positions: MUR, T, TPR, CAG, ALLY, WFC, LNC, AIG, NFG, CVS, EQH, AAP, ABC, CVX, CNHI, DXC, OGN, MRK, NWL, UTHR, C, CW, RS, AAPL, MLKN, ANTM,
- Sold Out: NUE, GPX, RPT, TCBI, ABCB, WAL, NVT, ENS, FHN, BKU, NTB, AEIS, MEI, FANG, PACW, CMC, MTRN, ACA, CHK, TGLS, NP, VPG, WHD, KALU, PWR, MGRC, MRTN, JBSS, HOFT, LIVN, CTS, IOSP, HVT, FTDR, AVD, ALG, GLT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Poplar Forest Capital LLC
- Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) - 199,694 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.47%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 446,658 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.64%
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 937,213 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.11%
- National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) - 697,071 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.47%
- Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) - 315,116 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.39%
Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $103.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 117,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 434,279 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: (ATH)
Poplar Forest Capital LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 43.39%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $146.61, with an estimated average price of $122.44. The stock is now traded at around $128.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 315,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Poplar Forest Capital LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 79.40%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,025 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.Sold Out: (GPX)
Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $20.71 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.79.Sold Out: Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Ameris Bancorp. The sale prices were between $46.65 and $55.24, with an estimated average price of $51.65.Sold Out: RPT Realty (RPT)
Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in RPT Realty. The sale prices were between $12.33 and $14.58, with an estimated average price of $13.46.Sold Out: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)
Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp. The sale prices were between $98.78 and $122.78, with an estimated average price of $112.57.Sold Out: BankUnited Inc (BKU)
Poplar Forest Capital LLC sold out a holding in BankUnited Inc. The sale prices were between $39.03 and $43.67, with an estimated average price of $41.88.
