Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total International Stock, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: EFV, SCHP, VTIP, ORCC, MUNI, VOX, PRF, BAFN, LOVE, MELI, WPC, O, SCHM, SHM, SNX, VEA, WK, DDD, MMC, MBB, EIS, RSP, PSCT, SPLV, DG, DWAC, CNXC, BKNG, AMD, SENS, CFMS, BIOL,
- Added Positions: VXUS, CWI, VWO, SUB, IWO, IWN, SCHZ, SCHD, SPY, MUB, FMB, MDY, IWP, AGG, FLRN, IWF, SLYV, HYMB, EEM, MCD, SCHF, IWS, TSLA, PGX, EFA, KO, IJH, VFH, JNJ, MSFT, NUBD, PEP, PG, SCHX, VBK, VDC, MMM, ABT, AMZN, AXP, BKH, BLK, CVX, COST, DUK, IBM, IVE, IEFA, IVV, PFF, IJJ, IVW, JPM, LLY, LIN, FB, NFLX, NUSC, NULG, NUDM, NULV, ORCL, SCHA, SPYV, TXN, UNH, VOO, VHT, VIS, ABBV, ADBE, LNT, ALL, GOOGL, GOOG, AMT, BLL, BAC, BX, SQ, BP, CARR, CAT, CL, ED, STZ, CMI, DHR, DE, DLR, DFS, DIS, ZEST, ECL, EW, EMR, ENB, EXC, FDX, QQEW, F, GD, GE, GM, GPN, HPE, IBIO, ITW, INTC, INTU, IWV, IBB, DVY, EFG, FIBR, IWM, IJK, KMB, LYG, LMT, LOW, MA, MRK, MDLZ, NKE, NUE, NUEM, NUMV, NUMG, NVDA, OTIS, PH, PYPL, PM, PRU, RMED, SPGI, CRM, SCHW, SCHB, XLY, XLK, XLP, XLF, NOW, SHW, MDYG, SBUX, SNDL, SYY, TTOO, TFC, USB, VB, VNQ, VOE, VYM, V, WMT, WM, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: IDOG, IWD, T, VIG, PFE, C, IEMG, WEC, VZ, MO, VGT, VT, UNP, QCOM, FLOT, GIS, CMCSA, ASXC, CB, AVGO, UPS, CCL, XLU, XLV, SO, SLYG, MDYV, SWK, TKR, TJX, CASY, BMY, BAX, VAW, ANTM, NLY, DHS, DON, ZTS, HRL, CVS, DAL, DOW, ETN, ET, XOM, GILD, HD, HON, PSX, QQQ, CLX, SUSA, CSR, JPST, MDU, MS, NSC, CCI,
- Sold Out: IBMJ, STMP, IBDM, LDOS, BUZZ, LMND, FIV, XEL, RPAI, OXY, MSI, LHX, HBI, CP, APD, VNQI, XLE,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 3,213,369 shares, 21.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 5,561,497 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 2,989,277 shares, 9.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 3,706,144 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) - 4,664,199 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $51.35, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $51.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 77,901 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,319 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 37,210 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-. The purchase prices were between $55.8 and $56.28, with an estimated average price of $56.08. The stock is now traded at around $55.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3. The stock is now traded at around $14.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 107,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6. The stock is now traded at around $166.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 3967.16%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 201,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 192.89%. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $28.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 564,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 416.50%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 277,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 408.37%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $105.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 87,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 50.03%. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $243.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 72,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 141.01%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,276 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.Sold Out: (STMP)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $255.99 and $314.27, with an estimated average price of $294.3.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Avantax Planning Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $84.44 and $102.04, with an estimated average price of $93.47.
