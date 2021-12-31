Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

New Purchases: FTSL, QUS, BTAL, IBB, URA, AFG, NEM, DUOL, DJP, URNM, ATO, TASK, BCPC, PPG, IVT, PSX, YUM, KD, PXD, DRIV, FEM, VTRS, MFC, COP, SMH, TQQQ, BMY, YOLO,

FTSL, QUS, BTAL, IBB, URA, AFG, NEM, DUOL, DJP, URNM, ATO, TASK, BCPC, PPG, IVT, PSX, YUM, KD, PXD, DRIV, FEM, VTRS, MFC, COP, SMH, TQQQ, BMY, YOLO, Added Positions: FTLS, JMBS, FXD, USMV, FXN, MJUS, JAAA, SPYC, QEFA, OMFL, PYPL, VNLA, DHI, SPEM, GLDM, NEE, DBJP, URI, VWOB, FXO, LH, RPV, EMB, FMC, IPKW, PALC, QLYS, ICE, SZNE, QUAL, TIP, IQDG, IVOL, FPE, INDA, GDX, UIVM, CRM, BRO, CSV, SCHW, CHD, CINF, FCN, BKNG, VZ, UI, BRK.B, FIW, FFTY, AMLP, FBT, HD, FTGC, IDU, LLY, SPYD, GE, TLRY, TLRY, PFE, PFF, PCY, FUTY, SHOP, WAB, NXP,

FTLS, JMBS, FXD, USMV, FXN, MJUS, JAAA, SPYC, QEFA, OMFL, PYPL, VNLA, DHI, SPEM, GLDM, NEE, DBJP, URI, VWOB, FXO, LH, RPV, EMB, FMC, IPKW, PALC, QLYS, ICE, SZNE, QUAL, TIP, IQDG, IVOL, FPE, INDA, GDX, UIVM, CRM, BRO, CSV, SCHW, CHD, CINF, FCN, BKNG, VZ, UI, BRK.B, FIW, FFTY, AMLP, FBT, HD, FTGC, IDU, LLY, SPYD, GE, TLRY, TLRY, PFE, PFF, PCY, FUTY, SHOP, WAB, NXP, Reduced Positions: FTSM, SPD, GTLS, MSOS, LFEQ, LUV, JPST, V, MINT, IIPR, SPLG, FXL, MMM, SPMD, IJUL, SPTI, USMF, VIG, CAPE, AMZN, GOOG, EXPD, NVDA, PRU, QQQ, XLY, VYM, VO, CAT, VEA, CSCO, SQQQ, BABA, SPSB, JPM, JNJ, MSFT, DIS, MTUM, STAG, NVO, ORCL, DVY, IVV, SIMO, IAU, GSLC, RTX, FXH,

FTSM, SPD, GTLS, MSOS, LFEQ, LUV, JPST, V, MINT, IIPR, SPLG, FXL, MMM, SPMD, IJUL, SPTI, USMF, VIG, CAPE, AMZN, GOOG, EXPD, NVDA, PRU, QQQ, XLY, VYM, VO, CAT, VEA, CSCO, SQQQ, BABA, SPSB, JPM, JNJ, MSFT, DIS, MTUM, STAG, NVO, ORCL, DVY, IVV, SIMO, IAU, GSLC, RTX, FXH, Sold Out: IEF, SVOL, XLC, PALL, FWONK, PEJ, OPEN, SH, ACIW, GSY, FRI, VVR, GOOGL, JNK, VNQ, VCLO, SPY, VTI, SPLV, VIAC, PDBC, NUE, IWM, NOK, YETI, NXQ, O,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Simplify Volatility Premium ETF, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Enhancement Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Financial Enhancement Group LLC owns 291 stocks with a total value of $568 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Enhancement Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+enhancement+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) - 2,259,331 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 660,984 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95% Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) - 912,684 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.88% SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF (QEFA) - 394,100 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.58% Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) - 588,250 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.57%

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 213,522 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.98 and $131.16, with an estimated average price of $125.69. The stock is now traded at around $122.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 56,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.2 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $18.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 142,121 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 15,972 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 89,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in American Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.52 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $137.67. The stock is now traded at around $129.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 13,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 147.82%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 431,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.10%. The purchase prices were between $52.58 and $53.07, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 348,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 149.92%. The purchase prices were between $58.09 and $65.39, with an estimated average price of $61.69. The stock is now traded at around $56.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 89,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.07%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 88,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 352762.86%. The purchase prices were between $11.34 and $12.98, with an estimated average price of $12.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 247,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 21840.14%. The purchase prices were between $5.51 and $7.73, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 425,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $27.51, with an estimated average price of $26.74.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $148.6 and $204.67, with an estimated average price of $181.16.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The sale prices were between $52.02 and $63.24, with an estimated average price of $58.25.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $44.11 and $53.18, with an estimated average price of $49.54.