Cisco Systems, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Marvell Technology Inc

- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,087,500 shares, 98.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 36,461 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cisco Systems, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 98.59%. The holding were 2,087,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Cisco Systems, Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 36,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.
