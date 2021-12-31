Cisco Systems, Inc. Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Marvell Technology Inc

New Purchases: ITOT, MRVL,

San Jose, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cisco Systems, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Cisco Systems, Inc. owns 2 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cisco+systems%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 2,087,500 shares, 98.59% of the total portfolio. New Position Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 36,461 shares, 1.41% of the total portfolio. New Position

Cisco Systems, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $98.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 98.59%. The holding were 2,087,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cisco Systems, Inc. initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 36,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.