Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd Buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, American Electric Power Co Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells iShares Latin America 40 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp

- New Purchases: BUFR, AEP, XLC, IJH, XLV, SPY, BDX, GPC, MAA, BRK.B, IVV, VOO, XLP, GLD, ABT, ACN, MCK, NVO, UTHR, WM, ICLR, SHY, XLF, AFL, JNJ, LSTR, MOH, NKE, NSC, PKI, SWKS, UPS, TEL, CDW, GOOG, IJR, IWF, AOS, AYI, DOX, ARW, AVT, BCE, BAX, BBY, BC, CATY, CHKP, CRUS, COST, CMI, CW, DLB, DLTR, FELE, HNI, HOLX, IBM, LEN, MAR, MAS, RJF, RHI, SEIC, SCI, SWK, SNX, TROW, TTWO, TXRH, UGI, PAG, WHR, ZUMZ, JAZZ, JBT, FBHS, HLI, SCHD, VTI, ABM, AGCO, AXP, AWR, BAC, OZK, BA, CTAS, EWBC, EMN, EME, RE, NEE, GIS, THG, LHX, HTLF, K, LOW, NUE, PHM, SSB, SON, TSN, WAFD, XEL, YUM, KL, LYB, SYF, YUMC, IEF, IVOO, QQQ, SCHO, SPLV, VGT, XLI, XLK, ABCB, ED, JPM, TGT, MA, GOVT, IWM, SCHM,
- Added Positions: LMBS, SRE, MSFT, AAPL, PAVE, AMZN, FITB, CMA, PFG, PM, MMM, NURE, DTN, XLE, VYM, VUG, VIG, SPXU, DVY, GD, NHI, LTC, GOLD, DGRW, NTGR,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, VZ, FB, USMV, PSX, WBA, UL, ALL, VGSH, RDS.A, TMO, CAH, PFE, G, HD, MO, XLU, CBZ, SCHG, T,
- Sold Out: ILF, PNW, EWY, ORGS,
For the details of GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gw+henssler+%26+associates+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 1,492,207 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.19%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 433,561 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,548 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) - 2,268,863 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,408 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 2,268,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 161,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $72.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 61,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $257.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 95,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF (SPXU)
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.Sold Out: Orgenesis Inc (ORGS)
Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Orgenesis Inc. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $3.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD. Also check out:
1. GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GW HENSSLER & ASSOCIATES LTD keeps buying