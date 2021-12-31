Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd Buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, American Electric Power Co Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sells iShares Latin America 40 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp

New Purchases: BUFR, AEP, XLC, IJH, XLV, SPY, BDX, GPC, MAA, BRK.B, IVV, VOO, XLP, GLD, ABT, ACN, MCK, NVO, UTHR, WM, ICLR, SHY, XLF, AFL, JNJ, LSTR, MOH, NKE, NSC, PKI, SWKS, UPS, TEL, CDW, GOOG, IJR, IWF, AOS, AYI, DOX, ARW, AVT, BCE, BAX, BBY, BC, CATY, CHKP, CRUS, COST, CMI, CW, DLB, DLTR, FELE, HNI, HOLX, IBM, LEN, MAR, MAS, RJF, RHI, SEIC, SCI, SWK, SNX, TROW, TTWO, TXRH, UGI, PAG, WHR, ZUMZ, JAZZ, JBT, FBHS, HLI, SCHD, VTI, ABM, AGCO, AXP, AWR, BAC, OZK, BA, CTAS, EWBC, EMN, EME, RE, NEE, GIS, THG, LHX, HTLF, K, LOW, NUE, PHM, SSB, SON, TSN, WAFD, XEL, YUM, KL, LYB, SYF, YUMC, IEF, IVOO, QQQ, SCHO, SPLV, VGT, XLI, XLK, ABCB, ED, JPM, TGT, MA, GOVT, IWM, SCHM,

Kennesaw, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs, American Electric Power Co Inc, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sempra Energy, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares Latin America 40 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 229 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 1,492,207 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.19% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 433,561 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,548 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) - 2,268,863 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 128,408 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.48%. The holding were 2,268,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 161,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $72.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 61,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $257.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $119.66 and $132.28, with an estimated average price of $126.77. The stock is now traded at around $136.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 95,051 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd added to a holding in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 ETF by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $15.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Latin America 40 ETF. The sale prices were between $22.08 and $25.57, with an estimated average price of $23.68.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78.

Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Orgenesis Inc. The sale prices were between $2.61 and $4.9, with an estimated average price of $3.88.