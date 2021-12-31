Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Intel Corp, Sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Devon Energy Corp, Capital One Financial Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Intel Corp, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, ServiceNow Inc, sells iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Devon Energy Corp, Capital One Financial Corp, Nucor Corp, iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC owns 442 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/moloney+securities+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) - 433,643 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. New Position Apple Inc (AAPL) - 127,873 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,856 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,172 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 53,883 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $112.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.52%. The holding were 433,643 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $222.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 19,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $243.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $561.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $47.77, with an estimated average price of $47.49. The stock is now traded at around $47.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58. The stock is now traded at around $435.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 106.72%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 67,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 44.63%. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $228.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 155.29%. The purchase prices were between $33.2 and $37.69, with an estimated average price of $35.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 43,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 127.76%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $147.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co by 29.54%. The purchase prices were between $14.21 and $16.07, with an estimated average price of $15.09. The stock is now traded at around $16.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 172,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 79.74%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,714 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $101.98 and $116.14, with an estimated average price of $108.78.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Devon Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $38.26 and $45.12, with an estimated average price of $41.72.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $138.35 and $173.25, with an estimated average price of $154.18.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Financials ETF. The sale prices were between $82.75 and $89.95, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Moloney Securities Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bath & Body Works Inc. The sale prices were between $62.38 and $78.37, with an estimated average price of $71.13.